Half renaissance man half mad scientist, to the boy Holger Geschwindner (born in 1945, 73 years old) who grew up in post-war ruined Germany he liked sports but his head was going too fast to fill it with football, almost the only common language in Europe at that time (and perhaps now, because here we are). Everything that, from what he understood as simple and fortuitous, the beautiful sport did not give him, he did find it in a basketball that, like jazz, he discovered thanks to the African-American soldiers stationed in West Germany and that became the recipient of all his concerns and the scene in which he acted the masterpiece of a lifetime: Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki is much more than the best player in the history of European basketball. It was the harbinger of a few revolutions: when he came to the NBA, there were only 38 non-American players in the league, the vast majority coming from College. At that time it was triggered for a franchise to give a draft number 9 (until he was, in 1998) to a player who landed directly from Europe. When he arrived in the NBA, the 2.13 power forwards did not dribble like forwards or were lethal from the three-point line.. The importance of Nowitzki in the evolution of the league towards what it is today deserves as much significance as a resume in which there is a champion ring, the MVPs of Regular Season (2007) and Finals (2011), 14 All Star disputed, twelve nominations All NBA (four in the Best Quintet) and 31,560 points, more than Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal. Only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki is also the only player who has worn the same NBA jersey for 21 seasons (Kobe stayed at 20 with the Lakers) and signed a season with the mythical and elusive 50-40-90: In 2006-07, in which he was MVP, he made 50% of his field goals, almost 42% of his triples and 90% of his free throws. He averaged 24.6 points, almost 9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. And, I would say, only Tim Duncan is ahead (of him and everyone) on the list of best power forward in history. With everyone else you can debate, either with the one I think is ahead (Kevin Garnett) or with those who placed behind (Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Bob Pettit, Kevin McHale …).

Nowitzki is one of the best ever, a star with that special charisma that women have. antistars by vocation and, I insist, a Mona Lisa out of a test tube, that of Geschwindner and his “Institute of Applied Nonsense” (Institute of Applied Nonsense), the place where he polished Dirk Nowitzki who put away tennis and handball, the sport that his father practiced, who thought that basketball was more like girls because his wife, Helga, was a German international. Things: Geschwindner was a counterrevolution in the days of the explosion of the circuits AAU and marketing to young American talents, immersion in basketball as its sole purpose, and hyper muscle building: his pupils learned to learn, studied science and philosophy and hardly did weights. In return, they paddled for hours on a lake in the morning and slept on the basketball court at night. In the summer of 2010, the antistarNowitzki agreed to a new $ 80 million, four-year contract at Mark Cuban’s home, with a simple handshake and no big announcements or fuss. It was, of course, the summer of The Decision, the LeBron James television special that turned America upside down. Less than a year later, Nowitzki himself knocked out the first incarnation of the super heat Y was definitely crowned the very appropriate hero of a public opinion that he was still a long way from forgiving and hugging the LeBron who ended up returning to Cleveland.

That Nowitzki who played at a prodigious level in the 2011 playoffs was no longer actually the same player as he was on the verge of returning to Germany several times during his rookie year, when he did not adapt to the United States, his language, or his league. He slept on a sofa, he was slow to buy a bed and when he did, he chose one that was too small, the uncashed checks from the Mavs were piling up next to the television and the Texas franchise had to put staff at his service practically 24 hours. And not even so the assistant coaches avoided scares like running out on the road to help him change the wheel of his car within hours of a game. The first Nowitzki, the one who didn’t want to be there, was saved friendship with Steve Nash, in his own other way outsider and a neighbor with whom he drank beer and talked about football, and the stubbornness of Geschwindner, who met Dirk when he was 15 years old and drew up a five-year plan to put him in the NBA: he had to overtake him, the opportunity was irrefutable, when he found the way to show his product to America through the NBA Hoop Summit 1998, at that time the only showcase for a European who was not going to play the university tournament. There Nowitzki added 33 points and 14 rebounds and knocked out a batch of promising players that included Quentin Richardson, Rashard Lewis and Al Harrington. Donnie Nelson in Dallas was already taking notes.

Geschwindner, captain of the German national team at the 1972 Munich Games, was for those who knew him ahead of his time: had he been born later, they say that he would have undoubtedly been another European in the NBA. In 1995 he had already calculated that the perfect shot had to be 60 degrees. His notes and sketches went from paper and pen to a computer program that was perfected to polish Nowitzki’s jump shot layer by layer: the resistance of the wind, the pressure of the fingers on the ball, the length of the arms … perfect calculations later applied to the imperfection of matches, in situations of exhaustion and between rivals’ shoves. In his libretto there were techniques stolen from violinists and pianists and he liked that, at the foot of his Bavarian castle, his players performed movements with the ball while his friend Ernie Butler played jazz pieces on his saxophone.

With everything anti-american that was his method, his end was the very heart of Americans, basketball and jazz. And his figure connects Nowitzki with the game’s inventor himself, James Naismith. His mentor Theo Clausen had met him years earlier on a scholarship to the YMCA of Massachusetts. Thus, very first-hand, came to Geschwindner the game with whose synthesis he later became obsessed: “give scientific sense to unleash your natural beauty”.

He never charged Nowitzki anything other than the expenses involved, for example, the permanent trips to the United States during the rookie year of a player whose now it is hard to remember was a fragile rookie and a star noted for his lack of leadership when his team lost in the 2006 Finals or 2007 first round to the Warriors, after winning 67 games in a Regular Season whose MVP trophy did not want to show up to collect after that playoff loss, surely the worst of his life (8 points and 2/13 in shots in the final match).

A player who pleaded for the lockout 1998 was not resolved and thus not even have to play his first season in an NBA that Geschwindner had promised he would not step on until two years later. The desperate Mavericks took another number 9 in the draft (this one in 1996), Samami Walker, to play games with him so that he would understand that he had nothing to fear from a championship that he revered since the Dream Team of Barcelona 92 ​​set foot in Europe. months after he started shooting, at the age of 13. For one of its members, Charles Barkley, he began to play with the number 14 that became Dallas in that 41 which is now his forever because the 14th was occupied by Robert Pack. Holger Geschwindner thought when he met him that with a seven feet that he could shoot would change basketball history forever. And he did. A seven-footer who spent 21 years in the NBA and scored more points than Wilt Chamberlain. From Würzburg, with a father who did not want him to play basketball and with a mentor who took him climbing the Grand Canyon before his NBA debut to show him that no matter how much he climbed, the top would always remain a little higher. Until Nowitzki achieved the impossible: to stop being.