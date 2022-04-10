Dirk Kuyt will make his debut in the boxing ring in Rotterdam at the end of October. The former football player of, among others, Feyenoord and the Dutch national team takes up the challenge to participate in the new event Hit It, in which kick boxer Rico Verhoeven is the driving force.

“As a former football player, I know what it is like to be in an arena,” Kuyt said in a video message to Humberto. ,,It’s been about four years since I stopped playing football. And of course I miss that tension and that struggle to win a match.”

,,I have done quite a few other sports, such as tennis, padel and fitness. But to stand in a ring, as Rico has done many times in his life, is new to me. So I would love to go into that battle against another celebrity. From now on I will train hard. Also because it’s all for a good cause.” See also Ukraine: Russian invasion enters 34th day with hope of ceasefire

It is not yet known who will be the opponent of 41-year-old Kuyt, who currently works as a football analyst. ,,At least he isn’t fighting me’, laughed Verhoeven, who will be competing that evening against ‘an opponent of stature.’