Dirk Kuyt has had a disappointing debut at Beerschot. The 43-year-old Katwijker's team did not get past RSCA Futures, the promising team of the Belgian record champion Anderlecht: 1-1. Despite the draw, the club from Antwerp – active at the second level in Belgium – is currently in the lead in the Challenger Pro League.
Latest update:
12-01-24, 22:47
