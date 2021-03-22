Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Osama Al Shafar, President of the Asian Cycling Federation, retained his position in the new election cycle 2021-2025, after winning the lottery in the elections that took place on Monday at the Intercontinental Hotel Dubai, during the Federation’s General Assembly meeting attended by David Labartin, President of the International Cycling Federation.

Al-Shafar tied twice with his Malaysian rival, Amarji, at a rate of 21 votes each. According to the AFC system, in the case of a tie the first time, the elections are held again, and in the event of a tie a second time, a lot is used, as a “dirham draw” was held in front of the presence of the candidates. And all of the attendees in the General Assembly, which granted Shafar a new presidency.

Al-Shafar expressed his happiness at winning the position for the second time, thanking the wise leadership that supports its sons in all fields, and said: “Winning the position confirms that the UAE youth are able to occupy the largest continental and global positions, and the next stage will be difficult, given that there are a number of important issues on The Asian arena, foremost of which is supporting and developing the game and bringing it to the world, needs a great effort, and we are able to assume responsibility, and we will raise the flag of the Emirates.

He added: “The Cycling Federation headed by Mansour Bu Asaybah has made a lot of effort that deserves thanks for it and my support, and during the next stage there will be cooperation between the Asian and Emirati Federations, and we will work in one boat, and although the UAE is one of the developing countries in the bicycle game, we have been able within years Low reach the highest ranks in the world ».

Mansour Bu Asaybah, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, congratulated Osama Al Shafar, stressing that the AFC is one of the federations that has witnessed great development over the past years, and there is a link between the development of the Asian and Emirati bike, especially since the country hosts global and continental events, and the country will host the Asian Championship 2022. .