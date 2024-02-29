While waiting to discover the capabilities of DirectSR, Microsoft returns to talk about the new upscaling functionality.
We've been talking about for a few days DirectSRthe new upscaling technology developed by Microsoft which will be officially unveiled on March 21st during GDC 2024, during the DirectX State of the Union event.
With a post on the official blog of the Redmond house, Joshua Tucker – program manager of the DirectX team – officially presented the API, providing further details and defining it “the missing link” between games and current technologies such as DLSS, FSR and XeSS.
The missing link
Direct Super Resolution are the new Microsoft APIs developed in collaboration with the main GPU manufacturers such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel which will soon be available to the public in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK in preview version.
Intervened with a post on the official blog by Microsoft, the program manager Joshua Tucker provided a brief introduction of the anticipated technology: “We're excited to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in collaboration with GPU manufacturers to enable the seamless integration of Super Resolution (SR) into next-gen games. Super Resolution is a cutting-edge technique that increases the resolution and visual quality of games. DirectSR is the missing link that developers have been waiting for in SR integration, offering a smoother and more efficient experience that adapts to all hardware. This API enables Super Resolution integration for all manufacturers through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single line of code to enable a variety of solutions including NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Intel XeSS“.
What can we expect?
Emerging as an “Automatic Super Resolution” feature in a test version of Windows 11, DirectSR promises to improve the resolution and detail quality of games through the use of artificial intelligence.
Unlike other technologies, however, Microsoft's Super Resolution will be integrated directly into DirectX 12 Ultimate and promises to facilitate the implementation of super sampling features developed by NVIDIA, AMD and Intel.
At the moment it seems that DirectSR will be limited to upscaling capabilities, without opening the door to large-scale frame generation. All you have to do is wait until March 21st to find out more and to discover all the advantages that this technology will bring to PC and, why not, to Xbox consoles.
