While waiting to discover the capabilities of DirectSR, Microsoft returns to talk about the new upscaling functionality.

We've been talking about for a few days DirectSRthe new upscaling technology developed by Microsoft which will be officially unveiled on March 21st during GDC 2024, during the DirectX State of the Union event.

With a post on the official blog of the Redmond house, Joshua Tucker – program manager of the DirectX team – officially presented the API, providing further details and defining it “the missing link” between games and current technologies such as DLSS, FSR and XeSS.

The missing link A demonstration of NVIDIA's DLSS capabilities Direct Super Resolution are the new Microsoft APIs developed in collaboration with the main GPU manufacturers such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel which will soon be available to the public in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK in preview version. Intervened with a post on the official blog by Microsoft, the program manager Joshua Tucker provided a brief introduction of the anticipated technology: "We're excited to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in collaboration with GPU manufacturers to enable the seamless integration of Super Resolution (SR) into next-gen games. Super Resolution is a cutting-edge technique that increases the resolution and visual quality of games. DirectSR is the missing link that developers have been waiting for in SR integration, offering a smoother and more efficient experience that adapts to all hardware. This API enables Super Resolution integration for all manufacturers through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single line of code to enable a variety of solutions including NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Intel XeSS".