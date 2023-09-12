Directors | Uusimaa’s union got a new leader after a close vote

The choice was made between the mayors of Karkkila and Loviisa.

Uusimaa the county association gets a new leader from Karkkila. The provincial council elected the provincial director Tuija Télenin (cook) on Tuesday.

Télen has managed Karkkila since 2018.

Télen received 40 votes in the closed ticket voting and the mayor of Loviisa Jan Oker-Blom 32 votes. Päijät-Häme regional director Niina Pautola-Mol received five votes.

A total of 18 applicants applied for the position of regional director.

The provincial director the granting of accountability and discharge to the provincial government spoke more to the provincial council than the election. The matter had remained on the table at the June meeting.

The mistrust is aimed specifically at the chairman Markku Markkulan (kok) towards the activities, but separating the chairman’s responsibility from the board as a whole has proven to be legally challenging.

Especially on the left side of the council, they want to define more precisely the role of the chairman, the provincial director Ossi Savolainen (kok) as a supervisor and enabler of this use of money.

HS told in January, that in recent years the provincial director has repeatedly acquired VIP tickets from the background company of the close baseball team Hyvinkää Tahko Tahko Pesis oy. Some purchases have also been made from Hyvinkään Tahko ry, of which Savolainen has served as chairman.

Savolainen himself considers that he acted appropriately in the procurement.

KPMG, which conducted an external investigation into Savolainen’s activities, confirmed the findings of HS’s January news. According to KPMG, Savolainen had exceeded his procurement authority in various procurements, and had made decisions on direct procurements, even if the procurement amount would have required tendering for the service.

In June, the provincial government asked the police for a preliminary investigation into Savolainen’s activities.

On Tuesday at the meeting, the group of social democrats proposed leaving the account and discharge decision on the table for the duration of the police’s preliminary investigation.

Arja Alho (sd) stated that the opinion of the lawyers of the Municipal Association supported the separation of the role of the chairman from the rest of the board.

“I think that in order to improve the confidence of the union, the chairman should make the conclusions or the coalition group should have a discussion about this. The residents of Uusimaa deserve that trust in the union’s operations is restored,” commented Alho.

Based on the opinion of the lawyers of the municipal association, the immunity of the provincial government and its chairman can be assessed separately. The chairman has acted as the provincial director’s supervisor, and has approved his invoices, among other things.

“The provincial government is practically dependent on how, for example, information about the activities and decisions of the provincial director has been passed on to the board,” the statement states.

In the statement, the fact that the provincial government has not had the right to veto the official decisions of the provincial director or office holders is considered particularly problematic.

Uusimaa however, the union’s audit committee proposed granting the entire board a discharge from account and liability, with the proviso that the provincial union can return to the matter if the police’s preliminary investigation reveals new facts against the board or its chairman

The audit committee did not propose, and the provincial council did not, in June, grant provincial director Savolainen discharge from responsibility. Savolainen has been on leave since the beginning of June.

Savolainen announced in May that he would retire from the position of provincial director. At that time, he calculated that he would have a total of 150 unused vacation days, or seven months. He would thus have been left out of the county union’s payroll in October 2024, when he will turn 68.

The provincial government checked the leave accrual and stated that the employment relationship can be terminated at the end of 2023.