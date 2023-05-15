Directors | The provincial boss who became public about the use of money is resigning: Then he plans to be on paid leave for months

The provincial leader of the Uusimaa Federation, who became public because of his money management, resigned and will be on vacation for a year and a half.

Uusimaa the leader of the union changes. Has led the union since 2015 Ossi Savolainen submitted his resignation at the beginning of May, but his employment officially ends only after a year and a half in October 2024.

The provincial government approved the separation arrangement for its part on Monday. The separation will be granted by the county council in June. The exceptionally long transition period is justified by missed vacations.

Local In an interview with Aamuposti provincial director Savolainen calculates that there are a total of 150 unused vacation days, or seven months. Such a long number of unused vacation days practically corresponds to three years’ annual vacation days.

The announcement comes at the same time that the special report obtained by the union and dealing with the unclear purchases of the provincial director is becoming relevant.

The report was ordered when Helsingin Sanomat had reported on the provincial director’s frequent purchases of VIP services from the background communities of the baseball team close to him.

New the preparation of the election of the provincial director starts with the chairman of the board Markku Markkulan (cook) already next week. The search will actually start right after the county council meeting in June.

“The election of the new provincial director can take place as early as next September,” Markkula estimates.

The union knew that the provincial director would retire in the spring of next year.

Markkula, who as chairman of the board approves Savolainen’s vacations, says that unused vacation days have accumulated over several years.

On Monday, members of the provincial government requested a separate report on the basis of the 150 vacation days.

HS could not reach the provincial director despite numerous contact requests.

The provincial director vacation entitlement is 38 days, and it is determined on the basis of entries in the manager’s contract in accordance with the general agreement of the municipal sector, i.e. kv-tes.

“Leave accrues from the years 2022-2024, and there are also savings holidays from previous years. Sometimes he has had to interrupt his vacation due to various work tasks. In general, I’ve always tried to make people try to take their holidays when they have the right to do so,” says Markkula.

According to the municipal agreement, the holiday should be held during the holiday season between May and September. Exceptions must be agreed upon separately.

Savolainen’s separation arrangement is exceptionally long. For example, the mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen submitted his retirement notice in February. His last official day of work was the last day of April. Viljanen will officially retire on August 1.

Former chairman of Akava Sture Fjäder’s transition to retirement caused an uproar last fall, when he raised his salary for another four months after leaving Akava and did not take a vacation. In the end, Fjäder agreed to use his vacation days during the fall.

Provincial government did not deal with the separate report commissioned by chairman Markkula on marketing, communication, interest monitoring and representation of the association. The report also applies to related purchases.

Based on the assignment agreement, KPMG mainly examines the appropriateness of procurements in relation to the union’s budget, goals and guidelines, but not directly the possible suspension of the union’s management in the 2017-22 procurements.

Markkula ordered a report from KPMG after Helsingin Sanomat reported that the provincial director had repeatedly bought VIP services from Tahko Pesis oy, the parent company of the close baseball team Hyvinkää Tahko.

Some purchases have also been made from Hyvinkään Tahko ry, whose chairman Savolainen has served at the same time. He himself considers that he has acted appropriately in procurement.

KPMG’s the report was initially scheduled to be completed in February, then in March. Markkula tells HS that the report is not ready yet.

On the other hand, according to HS’s information, the document has been distributed to at least some of the board members.

According to Markkula, there are only “unfinished drafts” of KPMG’s report, which have been distributed to the association’s administration and members of the management team in order to check invoices and receipts.

“According to them, the task was bigger than they originally estimated. It is reasonable that those subject to the review can check the correctness of the figures and information themselves. Only after this, KPMG writes its own observations and conclusions.”

If deficiencies are found in the union’s operational guidelines, the management rules and guidelines will be changed.

Markkula estimates that KPMG’s report will be completed in the next few weeks. At Monday’s provincial board meeting, the message was that the report will not be distributed until it is “ready”.