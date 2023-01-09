Directors | The manager of McDonald’s, who was embroiled in relationship problems, was fined $400,000

McDonald’s fired Steve Easterbook for an inappropriate relationship in 2019, but the case has been litigated long after the firings.

Fast food company Dismissed from McDonald’s top management in 2019 Steve Easterbrook has received a fine of 400,000 dollars, or about 370,000 euros, from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the SEC, the fast-food giant’s former CEO, Easterbrook, now 55, “concealed the extent of his misconduct” regarding the relationship with a subordinate. Among other things, a British newspaper tells about it The Guardian and American CNBC channel.

Easterbrook, who started as CEO of McDonald’s in 2015, was fired from the company at the end of 2019. Then he was said to have had an affair with a female subordinate who worked in the position of manager. According to McDonald’s, Easterbrook had violated the company’s rules and showed poor judgment.

The SEC now finds that Easterbrook had made “false and misleading statements” to investors about the circumstances leading to his termination. Easterbrook was therefore considered to have misled the company’s shareholders.

Investors were not told all the details of the case, and Easterbrook was paid a $40 million severance package, the official said.

The incident has been tried in court before.

A few months after the dismissal, McDonald’s accused Easterbrook of fraud. According to the company, Easterbrook would have had other inappropriate relationships with his subordinates. The lawsuit ended in December 2021, when Easterbrook agreed to repay the company $105 million in fees and shares paid to him.

After the settlement, McDonald’s dropped the charges.

Easterbrook has accepted the latest fines, in addition to which the SEC has banned him from holding executive or director positions for five years.