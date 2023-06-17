Directors | The departure of the provincial director, who is resigning due to ambiguities in the use of money, will be brought forward

Ossi Savolainen’s employment with Uusimaa’s union ends at the turn of the year.

Uusimaa regional director of the union Ossi Savolainen terminates his duties as previously announced due to the strong recommendation of the union board.

Savolainen submitted his resignation after ambiguities were discovered in his use of union funds. HS reported in January For example, Savolainen repeatedly bought vip services from a baseball team close to him.

The official end date of the employment relationship was supposed to be in October 2024, but now Savolainen’s departure has been brought forward to the turn of the year. The matter was decided at the union’s board meeting on Monday.

Vice Chairman of the Board of the Federation Minerva Krohn tells HS that Savolai was “strongly encouraged” to leave early. In May, it was reported that Savolainen’s employment would not end until October 2024 because he has leave for seven months.

Krohn’s According to

In reality, according to Krohn’s estimate, Savolainen has about four months old vacations to take, but the exact length is still being checked.

According to the union’s instructions, vacations must be taken before the end of the employment relationship, i.e. Savolainen should take vacation before January 1, 2024.

The end of Savolainen’s employment has been complicated by the fact that there was no clause related to a lack of trust in his employment contract.

“The union has not concluded a leadership agreement that would be worthwhile in that type of position,” says Krohn.

from Savoia has served as a regional director since 2007.

“He was elected to his position in a good spirit, so to speak, and exact contracts are only for bad moments. An agreement will be made with the next manager that works even in bad times,” Krohn continues.

Last week it was reported that the ambiguities related to Savolainen’s use of money will go away likely to be investigated by the police.

The union’s board decided that a request for a preliminary investigation will be made regarding the ambiguities shown by the external investigation regarding procurements that were not put out to tender, as well as possibly remaining procurements.

According to Krohn, the preliminary investigation request is still being prepared.