Directors | The administrative court rejected the appeal about the selection of the leader of the Kymenlaakso welfare area

In its decision on Wednesday, the Administrative Court rejected the appeal, according to which a less experienced person than the appellant was chosen to lead the Kymenlaakso welfare area on discriminatory grounds.

Eastern Finland The administrative court has rejected the appeal regarding the election of the leader of the Kymenlaakso welfare area.

The case is about a dispute that arose when Harry Hagman superseded the then CEO of Kymenlaakso’s former social and health union Kymsote in the selection of directors Annikki Niiranen.

Valinta divided the opinions of the welfare area’s key players, and some of the welfare area’s employees have accused the area’s decision-makers of playing a political game.

Regional council voted Hagman as Kymenlaakso welfare district manager last summer.

Hagman received 39 votes, Niiranen 15 votes and the third candidate who participated in the vote Sami Puukari four votes. At that time, Hagman was the director of SataDiag, a business entity that produces diagnostic services of the municipal corporation of the Satakunta hospital district.

Niiranen appealed to the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland about the director selection. In his complaint, he considered that the regional council chose Hagman, who was more incompetent than him, for the position, and Puukari, who was also more incompetent than him, as his replacement. Niiranen considered that he was not selected for the position because of his gender.

The regional government of the Kymenlaakso welfare area demanded the administrative law of Eastern Finland to reject the appeal made about the selection of the welfare area manager.

Niiranen’s resume in the social security field is long. He was the deputy mayor responsible for Kouvola’s welfare services in 2011–2015. After that, he was the director of Carea, Kymenlaakso’s municipal corporation of medical care and social services, from 2015 to 2018, and since 2019 the CEO of Kymsote.

The selected Hagman, on the other hand, has versatile leadership experience. Since 2014, he has managed Satadiag, which is a business facility that produces diagnostic services for the Satakunta hospital district. Before that, he has held management positions at the biogas company Biovaka, Eera Finland and as a director at Elisa.

Administrative Court rejected Niiranen’s appeal in his decision of February 22.

When evaluating the case, the administrative court considered that both Hagman and Puukari have long experience in management positions in different companies and that the necessary knowledge of the industry and public administration in the welfare area can be obtained in a directorship other than by working in an organization in the industry or public administration of the welfare area.

In its decision, the Administrative Court considered that Niirasen has more work experience relevant to the duties of the welfare regional director than Hagman and Puukari. According to the court, however, their merits cannot be considered to have such a significant difference that Niiranen would be more deserving of the position of director of the welfare area than the other two, when Hagman and Puukari’s careers, management experience, and sufficient knowledge of the welfare area’s industry and public administration are taken into account.

Therefore, according to the court’s point of view, there is no presumption of discrimination according to the Equality Act.

The administrative court also considered Hagman, Puukari and Niiras to be equal applicants in terms of their education.

In director selection emphasis was also placed on the facts that emerged from the interviews and the manager’s evaluation, because the applicants were otherwise so equal. Among other things, the applicants’ personal qualities are evaluated in these.

The Administrative Court considered that the emphasis on personal qualities was appropriate, as the leader of the welfare area should enjoy the special trust of his constituents. What kind of importance is given to the different areas of the evaluation results when making the selection decision is at the discretion of the decision makers, the court held.

According to the administrative court, it has not remained unclear that, based on the overall assessment, Hagman has been considered the best fit for the position and Puukari as his replacement.

The administrative court considered that the comparison of the applicants was done appropriately and was based on a fair, non-discriminatory and sufficient comparison of the merits and personal characteristics of the applicants. Based on its discretion, the regional council has been able to choose Hagman from among the applicants who meet the eligibility criteria for the position of welfare regional director, and Puukari as his replacement.