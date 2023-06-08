Thursday, June 8, 2023
Directors | The actions of the provincial leader, who emerged from Jättilomi, now go to the police

June 8, 2023
in World Europe
The ambiguities related to the use of money by Uusimaa regional director Ossi Savolainen will be investigated by the police next.

Uusimaa the provincial director Ossi Savolainen ambiguities related to the use of money will probably be investigated by the police.

Uusimaa’s provincial government decided at its meeting on Thursday, contrary to the proposal, that the lack of clarity shown by the external investigation regarding procurements that were not tendered and procurements made as ice wine should be taken to the police for investigation. The board decided that a request for a preliminary investigation will be made on the provincial director’s part.

Chairman Markku Markkula (kok) that you would stay yourself in handling the case.

The provincial director’s use of money became public when HS reported that Savolainen had shown sums of money that exceeded the competition threshold to, for example, a baseball club. There was no competition for this money.

Since then, HS has also reported on, for example, Savolainen’s 7-month vacation period before retirement. After that, Savolainen announced his resignation.

