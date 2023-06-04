Union and studios agreed to raise pay and benefits and regulate AI. The screenwriters, however, maintain the stoppage

O Directors Guild Of America (United States Directors Guild) and major studios and streamers of Hollywood reached a tentative agreement on Saturday (3.Jun.2023) for a new 3-year contract after 1 month of negotiations.

“We concluded a truly historic agreement”said Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA Negotiations Committee, in a statement (full in English – 80 KB). The agreement was reached through the AMPTP (Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers). The ratification vote was scheduled for next Tuesday (June 6, 2023).

Negotiations between the 80-member DGA Negotiations Committee and the AMPTP began on May 10 and ended on Saturday night (June 3).

The DGA seeks to establish a percentage that reflects the global growth of streamingimprove data transparency, create safety and diversity measures, protect the union’s health and pension plan, raise the minimum wage, and support workers’ contractual creative rights.

The new agreement includes:

wages and benefits – 5% increase in the 1st year of the contract, 4% in the 2nd year and 3.5% in the 3rd year;

– 5% increase in the 1st year of the contract, 4% in the 2nd year and 3.5% in the 3rd year; Artificial intelligence – cannot replace functions performed by employees, as the AI ​​is not a person.

– cannot replace functions performed by employees, as the AI ​​is not a person. feature film directors – will receive, for the 1st time, historical compensation for the months of “preparation” who perform free of charge before the start of the official director’s preparation period;

– will receive, for the 1st time, historical compensation for the months of “preparation” who perform free of charge before the start of the official director’s preparation period; series episode directors – for pay TV and video on demand, episode directors will have extended creative rights and an additional day of filming for hour-long shows;

– for pay TV and video on demand, episode directors will have extended creative rights and an additional day of filming for hour-long shows; Security: Security improvements, such as the implementation of the 1st pilot program with dedicated security supervisors; expansion of training programs for directors and their teams; and a ban on the use of live ammunition on set.

HOLLYWOOD SCRIPTERS’ STRIKE

The agreement between the Directors Guild and the AMPTP was previously reached in the midst of the Hollywood film and television writers’ strike that began on May 2. The stoppage has lasted more than 1 month.