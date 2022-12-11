Directors | One man applies for almost all the top positions in Finland – Who is the mysterious Peter Marks?

Peter Marks has participated in dozens and dozens of searches over the past year. Who is this man about whom very little information is available?

Oulu in the short list of candidates for the mayor’s race, one name caught the attention. It was familiar from numerous previous searches.

Peter Marksa software engineer from Vantaa, had applied for the post of city manager, like many other high-level management positions recently.

National Mediator, Director General of the Tax Administration, Director of State Cyber ​​Security, Mika Salminen successor…When the names of those applying for leading positions have been announced recently, Peter Marks has almost certainly been there.

It seems that he has never been mentioned in the list of those invited to interviews, let alone selected, but persistently the name has come up again in the next search.

Based on even a short information search, Peter Marks has participated in dozens and dozens of searches over the past year. He has applied to become a municipality or city manager alone, for example in Kauhava, Outokumpu, Enontekiö, Hailuoto, Humppila, Riihimäki, Järvenpää, Kustavi, Kittilä, Haapavede, Inari, Ii, Hamina, Pori, Porvoose, Pomarkku, Taivalkoski, Lestijärvi, Jyväskylä – and Oulu.

Who is Peter Marks and why does he apply for positions so faithfully?

HS asked for Marks’ applications from several positions that Marks has applied to. It turned out that there is little certain information about him.

According to the applications, it is a person who has worked in an IT company since 2000. He does not provide more detailed information about the company in his applications.

On the other hand, the date of birth can be found in the applications, and based on that, Marks is 38 years old.

Some of the application papers also contain contact information: e-mail address and phone number. When you call the number, it turns out that it is not in use. The e-mails are sent, but there is no reply.

A call to the magistrate’s office confirms that there is a person named Peter Marks with a Finnish social security number. According to the magistrate, he does not live in Finland, but no other additional information can be found.

In their application papers Marks lists his degrees. He says that he completed a Master’s degree at Laurea University in 2018.

The attached document proves that. At Laurea University of Applied Sciences in Vantaa, according to the certificate, a Tradenom degree (higher university of applied sciences degree) has been completed, but the person who completed it is not Peter Marks.

The certificate is written in another name, and according to it, the recipient of the certificate has graduated as a tradesman In information system skills training.

According to the certificates, the same person has completed a lower university of applied sciences degree at Laurea in 2014 and teacher pedagogical studies at Oulu University of Applied Sciences in 2016.

Keep call the registry office again. There you can find the person named on the certificates, whose date of birth also matches the applications.

Laurea ensures that the certificate is correct. The name and date correspond to the information of the person who graduated from Laurea’s education program.

The Oulu University of Applied Sciences also confirms that the person with the same name has completed teacher’s pedagogical studies as additional and supplementary education six years ago.

When searches the internet for information with the name written on the certificate, it turns out that a person with this name also seems to be a job seeker. The name can be found in several different forms in the searches.

Peter Marks has applied under other names, among others, for the position of CEO of Metsähallitus, head of office of the Ministry of Finance, director-general of Valvira, director of Keha Center, director-general of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, director-general of Tukes, equality commissioner, director of communications for the Government, director-general of Statistics Finland and rector of the Police University of Applied Sciences.

He seems to have participated in almost all searches for police chief in different parts of Finland. He has not advanced in any process.

In addition to tradenom, various titles have been attached to him, such as master of business administration, doctor of business administration, software developer, trainer and inspector. He has also been described as a diligent applicant and serial applicant.

It is clear from the registry office that one of the names appearing in the applications is the previous name of the applicant appearing under the name Peter Marks. He has changed his name in August 2021.

Shortly after the name change, Peter Marks appeared as the long-term applicant for the boss positions.

When applying As rector of the Police University of Applied Sciences in December 2021, under one of his previous names, he wrote for additional information as follows:

“Out of all the applicants, the only one who is qualified and the only one who has the education required for the position, i.e. a teacher’s qualification for weapons training, information technology, etc. It would be good if even one of the leading positions in the Finnish police had the skills and ability for their duties. Training according to the KGB model.”

The community service Linkedin has profiles that appear to be his, but there is no response to the messages sent to them either.

He is still very likely to be in the next leadership search with. The name is published again for everyone to wonder.