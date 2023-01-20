Directors | Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down as CEO

Netflix’s founding member Reed Hastings leaves the duties of CEO to his successors and becomes chairman of the board.

Netflix founding member and long-time director Reed Hastings leaves the position of CEO. He told Netflix about it on Thursday on the blog.

However, Hastings, who was involved in the founding of Netflix in 1997, plans to continue his influence in the company as chairman of the board.

In his relatively straightforward blog post, Hastings compares his decision to, for example, Amazon to Jeff Bezos and Microsoft to Bill Gateswho, after giving up their management positions, decided to remain on the boards of their companies.

It has long been clear that a successor to Hastings is being sought. In 2020, the duties of CEO have been shared with him Ted Sarandos. With the departure of Hastings, previously worked as an operations manager Greg Peters gets up to share the CEO’s ball with Sarandos.

“The board and I believe that now is the right time to finalize my choice of successor,” Hastings writes.

“There is a mutual trust and respect between Ted and Greg that has been built through both of their successes and failures.”

Hastings promises to help his followers carry out their tasks successfully, while he himself focuses more on charity than before. Hastings says that he intends to continue to make sure that the Netflix stock does well.

Netflix’s stock was on the rise in the secondary market after the news of Hastings’ decision was made public.

In general, Netflix’s stock performance has been on a sharp rise after the lift and strong growth brought about by the corona pandemic.