Directors | Kerava's pole vaulting is getting tighter: Now some politicians were worried

The notice received by the city of Kerava is already causing concern among some of the top decision-making politicians.

Part Kerava's politicians were worried about the criticism of the city from the stick shops.

The reprimands and the wide publicity received by the matter have already caused the ranks of the city's largest party, the coalition, to crack, admits the city councilor and member of the Kerava city council Marja Suomela.

Case has shaken the confidence of some in the city administration.

“After all, the information here went very badly for the city. It added to people's confusion, it didn't work. The main lines are fine, but you could always hope that some things would be handled differently.”

Kerava was recently reprimanded by the Competition and Consumer Agency for not complying with the Procurement Act. The Procurement Act is clear on the matter and Kerava's acquisition was illegal, KKV ruled.

Shortly after this, the police announced that they would take the stick shops under preliminary investigation again.

Suomela herself is calm and confident about the details of the stick trade. He feels that he was well informed because he belongs to the city board.

“In the board, I hear all the time what is happening. If you don't know that much, the unknown gaps are filled with assumptions. After all, the council has less information about this than we, the government.”

Thing has raised concerns in other political groups as well. The situation is clearly vulnerable, as many city councilors contacted by HS refused to comment on the matter at all.

The completion of an internal audit is expected in the ranks of Kerava's SDP council group. Therefore, the group has not yet met to discuss the matter.

“Yes, there are quite a lot of question marks here,” says the SDP city councilor Samuli Isola.

KKV's decision has sparked a lot of discussion in the council.

“I'm not saying that this is aimed at anyone in particular, but specifically at these processes. We want to know how it is even possible that we are in such a situation.”

Procurement According to Isola, you should be absolutely precise with this, because it's about equality between entrepreneurs. He calls for the responsibility of office holders for the legality of their actions.

“You can't just accept things like this, that this is how this thing happens to be and we'll do it differently in the future.”

Isola says that the matter can only be discussed after all the facts are clear. Therefore, he is not yet assessing how the situation will affect the councilors' trust in the city management.

“Always when the situation is unclear, it is safest to compete.”

That's what the chairman of the Kerava council group of fundamental Finns says Iiro Silvander.

The matter has not yet been jointly discussed in the council group of basic Finns, because according to Silvander, it would be a “speculative discussion”.

“We are waiting for the internal investigations and the legal office's reports, and only then will we have a discussion in the group, because it is most fruitful when all the information is available.”

“Until we have all the facts on the table, no one's head will start to drip.”

Keravan The green council group already announced earlier this week their dissatisfaction with the treatment of stick shops and asked the city government to react to the issue as soon as possible.

Chairman of the Green council group Aila Lind-Mäki says that the boards and other trustees were not provided with sufficient information during the procurement process.

“It's a bit of a pity. There is room for improvement.”