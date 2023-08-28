Directors | Information from HS: The head of office, embroiled in the Helsinki salary mess, is about to be ousted

The current head of office of the city of Helsinki is being replaced when Jukka-Pekka Ujula (cok) is proposed for the position.

New the selection of the head of the office has progressed to the end in Helsinki. According to HS information, the position is presented Jukka-Pekka Ujulaa (cook).

In the last phase of the seven-year term of office manager, the current office manager competed with Ujula Sami Sarvilinna.

Over the past year, Sarvilinna has received a lot of criticism for handling the Sarastia salary payment crisis, in which the head of the office played a key role. Sarvilinna’s role was also significant for the former personnel director by Nina Gros in the salary bonus and in hiring him for a new investigation job.

The head of the office is the highest office holder in the city of Helsinki, who heads the city’s central administration. Along with the mayor, the head of the office is one of the city’s key power holders.

Swimming pool currently works as the mayor of Porvoo. Last fall, he was elected for an extended term, which was to continue until 2030.

This year, Ujula also applied for Vantaa city mayor and made it to the last two in the application process.

According to HS, the selection will be discussed at today’s city council meeting. The final decision is made by the city council.