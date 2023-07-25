Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

The bear Gaia, who is said to have killed a jogger, is about to start a new career. The director Giovanni Veronesi wants to film the life of the bear.

Trento – This film project will cause trouble: Giovanni Veronesi (60) is a director who is particularly successful in his home country of Italy and specializes in comedies. His trilogy “Handbook of Love” also ran in German cinemas. Now Veronesi has chosen the fate of the bear Gaia as the subject of his new film: “It will be a story about villains who try to sentence a bear to death,” Veronesi reports Corriere del Trentino.

Bear Gaia becomes a movie star: Italian comic director wants to make fun of politicians

Why is he doing this? “What happened and is happening in Trentino is a story that needs to be talked about to show how stupid and cruel people are,” Veronesi begins to relate.

So far, Gaia has only been filmed by a wildlife camera. However, director Giovanni Veronesi now wants to make a film about her life. © Provincia Trento/rai

He hasn’t cast the actors yet, but he knows who the main characters will be and, above all, who the good guys and who the bad guys will be: one is said to be the President of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti. He had repeatedly ordered Gaia to be killed, although according to veterinary reports it is even impossible that she had killed the jogger. A court stopped the killing of the bear. Veronesi describes Fugatti as a “useless and inept person who should be sent away immediately”.

President of the Province of Trento is said to be the villain in the film about Gaia the Bear

Gaia’s story is to be told from two points of view: “On the one hand the person who tries to save Jj4 and to show that he is not aggressive, on the other hand the person who wants to kill her and does not listen to reason – a race against time, against good and bad,” explains Veronesi.

For the film, the director wants to film hundreds of children with placards and flags outside Parliament screaming to save the bears, “…even the children of those who voted for Fugatti,” he says. No child will ever sentence a bear to death. Veronesi’s motivation, he says, is to live art as a civic value: “Anyone who does my job has to get involved and be outraged, say things, denounce them without fear of the consequences.”

Italian director Giovanni Veronesi. © imago stock&people

Director Veronesi expects attempts to stop the film about bear Gaia

The film is expected to hit theaters in 2025. For the time being, the director would like to spend a year in Trentino to find out about what is happening. Veronesi expects difficulties with the filming: “I can imagine that Fugatti will try by all means to prevent me from shooting in Trentino.”

And then he starts joking, “What can they do to me? Stop me from doing the film? No shooting for me in Trentino?” If you wanted to stop him, stop being funny: “I’ll get very angry, I’ll call the television and the newspapers, I’ll tell you everything.” And then he says with a wink: “If I’m forced, I’ll go to Romania like the bear and shoot the film there.”