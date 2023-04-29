By: Sandro Mairata

Ulrich Seidl he was in Lima and gave a master class, talked with colleagues, film critics, programmers and enthusiasts of his work. He came with the support of the Austrian Embassy and received a special recognition from east film festival. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2001 Venice Film Festival for “Hundstage”, his extensive body of work includes the “Paradise” trilogy, the first film, “Paradise: love” (2012 ), competed in Cannes; “Paradise: faith”, from the same year, won the Special Jury Prize in Venice, and “Paradise: hope” (2013) also competed in Berlin.

But the warmth and welcome of Lime It has been more than the director has received in the last year. His most recent film, “Sparta” —written together with his wife Veronika Franz—, is about a pedophile —who also appears in “Rimini” (2022), a previous film of which “Sparta” is the conclusion— who represses his disorder, but ends up giving in to the impulse to surround yourself with children News outlets like Der Spiegel published reports — vehemently denied by Seidl and his team — of exploitative child labor and withholding information from the children’s guardians about the nature of the film. The Toronto Festival canceled the presentation of “Esparta”, which was presented in competition later at the San Sebastian Festival 2022. The support of other festivals has been key (Vienna, Jihlava, Tokyo, Austria), since as published by the Filmfest in Hamburg in October 2022, “the accusations against Ulrich Seidl are directed against the conditions during filming and not specifically against his film.”

The presentation in Lima took place on the afternoon of Sunday the 23rd at the PUCP Cultural Center, and despite some comments that questioned Seidl’s motives in the round of questions that followed, the consensus among the critics present was that we were in front of a work elderly. “It’s a masterpiece,” said David Duponchel, director of the festival. I spoke to Seidl shortly after the show.

—I didn’t want to talk to you without seeing the movie first.

—If you hadn’t seen the movie, I wouldn’t have given you the interview.

—His film ticks all the boxes for controversy. She has the Nazi grandfather, the subject of pedophilia. He is even shown killing a rabbit at the hands of a child. How much did you think about intentionally creating controversy when writing your script?

—I don’t think about wanting to provoke the public with my films. However, the topics that are touched on should generate discussions in society, conversations about the relationships between parents and children. There are circumstances that exist and deserve to be explored. In the film, we see the position of parents or stepparents who want to do what they want with their children. We are left with the question: what is the best place for these children, next to this type of parents or next to someone who cares for them, but what do we know is a pedophile? And we see that the children don’t know anything about that, we see that the children feel very happy with this gentleman, because the children see what their real parents are not complying with.

—A particularly difficult scene to watch is the presence of a half-naked boy, in a bathing suit, next to a naked man in a bathtub. Although nothing happens, a lot is said with that image. Why do you think that as a society we feel threatened by such an image?

It’s because society is a liar. We are living in a society that is deceitful. Children do not find it strange to see a naked person, it does not seem bad to them.

—In another scene, chaos breaks out: the enraged parents of the children break into the place where their children are and look for the pedophile to kill him. How was it organised, how was such a scene choreographed?

—It is the ability that I have as a director. Without that, I couldn’t have made films like this. You have to be aware of the control of things.

—There is a distance between previous films such as “Días de perros” (2001), where his camera was almost documentary, and “Rímini” and “Sparta”, where the frames are quieter, more serene, but manage to bother us, make us feel anxious. Where does your current aesthetic sense come from?

It’s a personal evolution, of course. But in each case it is what I see, what I handle, what I want to express. It can be said that people recognize the cinema I make by my cinematographic language.

“We live in a lying society,” says director Ulrich Seidl. Photo: Sandro Mairata

—You arrive in Peru when we are in a very conservative moment. Progress on issues such as inclusion or legal support for minorities have been restricted. The cinema could be a space to discuss these issues, but a film like “Sparta” may never be seen in our theaters.

—Today we are full of different types of abuse: we see it in the media, it is everywhere. We know of the abuses within the Church, it occurs in educational institutions, as well as in nursing homes. It seems that our societies are made for sexual abuse. It is contradictory that one does not want to talk about what is happening.

—Despite having been seriously questioned in the media, you have received the support of many peers in the world of cinema. Does this support motivate you to explore even more difficult topics? What could we expect from his next film?

—Here it is not a question of levels. What is “even more difficult”? “Even harder” I interpret as “more of that”. For me, it’s about always telling something that’s socially relevant, so to speak. I thought for a long time if I wanted to do this song, it would be difficult for me too, but after reading this story I saw that it was something real and it was clear that it was that, and not something else, that I finally wanted to tell.

