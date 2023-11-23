Director Stanley Burleson: ‘Boni is a Surinamese resistance hero as we know him in the Netherlands’

“Before the rehearsals started, I was afraid that it might be very tense. But that is not the case at all.” Between the hustle and bustle of the tryouts, Stanley Burleson thinks back to the creation of the musical Boni. “It is of course a charged history, especially if you play for an audience of Dutch people, who are actually the aggressors in this story – the ones who caused the suffering. But it is very important to me to create a piece where everyone who walks out after watching it does not necessarily have to feel ashamed, but above all has gained understanding for something. We become closer when we understand each other.”

Burleson has 36 years of experience in the musical world: he has played in major productions such as Cats, Les Miserables and Aladdin and provided the choreographies of, among others The Adams Family and Was signed, Annie MG He can now add another experience to that long list: he is directing the new musical Boni, about the Surinamese resistance hero from the eighteenth century of the same name. In the interior of Suriname, Boni emerged as a leader in the fight against slavery. His life story is told with a mix of contemporary and traditional music styles: from rap and gospel to R&B and musical.

Burleson is supported by a cast of young people. “They tell Boni’s story in their own language,” says Burleson. “If you combine that with traditional influences from Surinamese music and culture, you get a very nice combination, and actually something that does not yet clearly exist – while there are so many young Surinamese in the Netherlands. It is very important that young people who grow up in the Netherlands between two cultures understand that the two also produce something: a new culture. Their culture. That they learn that that culture may be there and comes from somewhere, so that they can look at their past and their ancestors with pride.”

‘It is very important that young people who grow up in the Netherlands between two cultures understand that the two also produce something: a new culture’

Become even more Surinamese

Burleson himself grew up with a Dutch mother and a Surinamese father, in a village in North Holland. “My father was one of two black men in the community and adapted very quickly to life in that village.” Burleson and his brother “grew up as white boys. We had a black father and occasionally ate rice: that was the only difference. I have not been immersed in Surinamese culture.”

In the 1990s, Burleson played a leading role in the musical Faya: a love story between a Creole boy and a Hindustani girl, against the background of Surinamese independence. “That was my first contact with real Surinamese culture. Boni is the second production about Suriname that I have worked on, and I learn a lot about the culture from my actors. It is actually a very nice way to become even more Surinamese.”