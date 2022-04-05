“I still have to work on season two,” he said during the international television festival MIPTV in Cannes, France. “Hopefully I can show it to the fans at the end of 2024.” Dong-hyuk is said to have written only three pages so far.

In November, the director hinted that there will be a second season of the series, which has been seen by more than 100 million people. He also said at the time that lead actor Gi-Hun is returning. Netflix confirmed in January that it had ordered a new series.

Squid Game was the most-watched series on Netflix last year and also became the most-watched production ever in the history of the streaming service. The series, in which a group of poor Koreans have to play child games to the death to win millions, won three Golden Globe Awards.

