Director selection | THL’s administrative director: A statement on the CEO’s requirements was not requested from THL, as STM’s memorandum claims

A doctor’s degree must be a key factor in the selection of THL’s CEO, says THL’s director of administration and finance. The Ministry of Transport’s decision to ease eligibility requirements has caused confusion.

Health and the welfare institution (THL) does not understand the decision of the executive ministry on easing the eligibility requirements for the director general. According to the decision, the CEO of THL no longer needs to have completed a doctor’s degree.

“Despite the change in the eligibility criteria, the doctoral degree will hopefully continue to be a key factor when deciding on the recruitment of the director general of the department”, THL’s director of administration and finance Mia Nykopp responds to HS in an email interview.

According to him, THL has not been asked for a statement in connection with the preparation of the regulation, even though it says so in the presentation memorandum prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

“We haven’t been able to give our opinion on this and we haven’t supported the presentation,” says Nykopp.

Nykoppin according to THL, managing a research and expert institution like THL requires, in addition to management experience, a strong vision and experience of the activity itself, i.e. research and expert work in the field of health and well-being.

A doctor’s degree is the basic training for research activities and researchers. 20 percent of THL’s staff have completed their doctoral dissertations.

On Saturday, among other things, THL’s program director Tuukka Tammi criticized the decision on Twitter Minister of Family and Basic Services of the Ministry of Supply From Krista Kiuru (sd) “completely incomprehensible and inappropriate”.

“Well-being and health and safety need innovation and work based on research and knowledge, as well as management,” sums up Mia Nykopp.

Previously The eligibility requirements for the CEO of THL have been a higher university degree, the diverse experience required for the position, practically demonstrated management skills and management experience, and a doctoral degree.

The current CEO Markku Tervahautan the season ends at the end of this year. STM is responsible for the selection process of THL’s CEO and its schedule.