Director selection | STM believed that THL supported easing the eligibility requirements for the general manager

STM’s head of office feels that the discussion around eligibility requirements reflects the world of thought about the role of THL.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) seem to have quite different views on the process of easing the eligibility requirements for the director general of THL.

On Wednesday, based on STM’s proposal, the Ministry of Education approved a regulation change, according to which a doctoral degree is no longer a requirement for the CEO of THL. This attracted a lot of criticism when it was fresh. Among other things, THL’s program director Tuukka Tammi surprised by the decision on Twitter and said that he found it completely incomprehensible and inappropriate.

The memorandum on the regulation states that the proposal has been prepared in cooperation with THL and that THL supports it.

THL’s administrative and financial director Mia Nykoppin according to this is not entirely true. He says that the other parts of the regulation have indeed been discussed together, but no position has been taken on the eligibility requirements of the director general, because their definition is not part of the institution’s administration. The department has also not been asked for an official statement on the matter, as is generally done in legislative changes.

“The institution has not given a position on this issue, so we have not advocated for this either,” says Nykopp.

He adds that if there had been a request for an opinion, THL would certainly have revealed what kind of effects the change in the general manager’s eligibility conditions would have.

“It can have an impact on how the role of a research and expert institution is perceived.”

Thing presenter, STM’s director of personnel and administration Liisa Perttula says that he didn’t even think about sending a request for a statement, because he didn’t feel it was necessary or necessary.

He says that he understood based on the discussions with THL that the institution did not object to easing the eligibility conditions for the general manager. The initiative for this change had come from the ministry.

“None of those discussions indicated that this would somehow be particularly problematic for THL. Of course, I know that individuals would probably have liked to see that there would still be a doctor’s degree as a requirement,” says Perttula.

STM’s head of office has a similar view Veli-Mikko on the Nieme. He says that the matter has already been discussed at the end of last year, and he himself has discussed the matter with, for example, the CEO of THL Markku Tervahautan with.

“They have been aware of this and, at least in capital letters, have not opposed this either,” says Niemi.

He feels that the discussion around the matter reflects the world of thought about the role of THL.

“Of course, it is a prestigious research institute, but it is quite a lot more. It may be that people who see that THL should be even more of a research institute, experience this as some kind of guidance,” he says.