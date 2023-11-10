Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 11:54

The financial and Market Relations director of Petrobras, Sérgio Caetano Leite, released a video on the morning of this Friday, the 10th, to comment on the company’s financial results, released to the financial market on the evening of Thursday, the 9th. The executive highlighted that the company broke records and achieved historic results from July to September.

Petrobras closed the third quarter of this year with a profit of R$26.7 billion, 42.2% less than a year ago, and 7.5% lower than that recorded in the previous quarter. Sales revenue in the period fell 26.6%, to R$124.8 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and rose 9.7% compared to the second quarter.

Ebitda, which measures the company’s cash generation capacity, fell 27.6% compared to the third quarter of last year and increased 16.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023, to R$66.2 billion .

According to Leite, despite the drop, which was influenced by the difference in the price of oil a year ago (US$ 100 per barrel) and today (US$ 86), adjusted Ebitda achieved the company’s sixth best quarterly result. Other factors that helped the third quarter result were the increase in oil exports and the domestic sale of oil products, he commented.

“All these results translate into contributions to society. We pay R$57 billion in taxes”, said Leite.