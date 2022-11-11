After two weeks of civil trial in Manhattan, “Crash” Academy Award-winning director Paul Haggis was sentenced to pay $ 7.5 million to movie event promoter Haleigh Breest, who accused him of raping her four years earlier in 2017. . Haggis was found guilty of the rape, which allegedly took place in his Soho loft. The civil lawsuit shows that, after one before her, Haggis had invited Breest to her home in New York where she had forced her into an act of oral sex and then raped her. The woman claimed that she was instead sexually assaulted on the evening of January 31, 2013.

“The emotional and psychological damage to Ms. Breest from the attack cannot be overstated: it was profound and lasting,” reads the complaint. The director, who has no criminal liability, replied that the sexual relationship was consensual. Haggis was arrested in Italy last June while he was in Puglia. It took the jury nearly six hours to reach the verdict in favor of the victim’s version, who said he didn’t turn down the invitation to Haggis’ house due to his fame as a Hollywood celebrity.

In the first months of the Me Too movement born after the sex scandal that hit the former Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein, the promoter – at the time of the events 26 years old – decided to denounce the director. At the time of the reading of the verdict, Haggis was present in the courtroom. She looked at her daughters and told them “it’s okay”. Her attorneys have not yet indicated whether she intends to appeal. In a statement to CNN, Haggis’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said, “We are disappointed and shocked by this verdict.” After the Breest report at the end of 2017, three other women took courage and sued Haggis in 2018 for rape and sexual assault.