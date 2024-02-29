ROME. A 92 year old boy. Paolo Taviani, who died today in Rome after a short illness, never lost his enthusiasm and love for cinema, which began as a boy when he and his brother Vittorio, who died in 2018, were among the animators of the Cineclub of Pisa. Having moved to Rome in the mid-1950s, the two brothers began making documentaries including «San Miniato July '44» dedicated to their town of birth during the Second World War.

Their first independent film was “The Subversives” (1967), with which they anticipated the events of '68. With Gian Maria Volontè they achieved great success with «Under the sign of the scorpion» (1969) in which the echoes of Brecht, Pasolini and Godard can be felt. The theme of revolution is then present both in «St. Michael had a rooster» (1972), an adaptation of Tolstoy's story «The divine and the human», and in the film on the restoration «Allonsanfàn» (1974) with Mastroianni, Laura Betti and Lea Massari. But what consecrates them is «Master Master» (1977, Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival), based on the novel by Gavino Ledda, the story of a Sardinian shepherd's fight against the ferocious rules of patriarchy.

Special Grand Jury Prize at Cannes also for «The Night of San Lorenzo» (1982) which tells, in a style that has been defined as «magical realism», the escape towards «the Americans» of a group of inhabitants of a town in the Tuscany, where the Germans and fascists carry out a massacre in the cathedral in retaliation.

After years of films and alternating current successes, the brothers choose the path of television, signing a respectful rereading of «Resurrection» (2001) by the beloved Tolstoy and «Luisa Sanfelice» (2004), a romantic-popular ballad with Letizia Casta and Adriano Giannini set in the years of the Neapolitan Republic.

With «Caesar must die», set among the inmates who recite Shakespeare's tragedy inside the Roman prison of Rebibbia, they won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2012.

Vittorio, ill for some time, died in Rome on 15 April 2018 at the age of 88. Four years later, in 2022, Paolo Taviani returns to the competition in Berlin with «Leonora addio», inspired by the novel of the same name by Luigi Pirandello. The first film shot without his brother Vittorio and dedicated to him, in the sign of a never-interrupted presence: «This time too I always felt her breathing behind me».