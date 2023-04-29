“Quechua is a poetic language, where metaphors are used a lot. When you’re sad you don’t say I’m sad, you say my heart hurts”, the film director says fascinated Cesar Galindowhen explaining the reasons why he chose this ancient language as the voice of his acclaimed Willaq Pirqaas well as future projects.

The filmmaker is in Arequipa, participates in the second edition of the Serpentina festival, teaches a script workshop for children and young people. He adds that beyond the aesthetic charge, he also chooses Quechua for a reason of cultural claim. Until he was ten years old, he lived in Puquio (ayacucho), with his grandmother, Quechua and the Andes.

Now he questions that Quechua speakers (close to 4 million) within their own country have to relegate their language to Spanish in order to be heard. “That seems unfair to me, because I believe that all humans have the same rights. It’s not being left or right, it’s having common sense,” she remarks.

Another reason is the self-esteem that his films can generate in the people of the Andes, when seen in some way on the big screen. “Imagine someone who has always been ignored and suddenly sees a movie in their language. Self-esteem changes completely, it’s the fundamental thing.”

Reasons for a success

Going against what is established, Willaq Pirqa extended his stay for several weeks in movie theaters. Something unprecedented for a Peruvian film and even more so in the Quechua language. Galindo rehearses as a cause that his story showed the actors (a Quechua community from the Cusco) far from clichés of terrorism, poverty or sadness.

“In the film you see people who know how to cry, love, suffer, dream; human beings like in any other culture.” And he argues for another reason: that many city dwellers were recognized in the film because of their roots in Andean culture, perhaps from parents, grandparents or great-grandparents. “Everyone in our country, whether we like it or not, has something or that ancestral culture, regardless of social and economic class,” he says.

And it is that his film has also been the link and recognition between generations of the same family. For example, during his stay in Arequipa, a young man excitedly told him that he saw Willaq Pirqa with their Quechua-speaking parents, who understood the play without having to resort to Spanish subtitles.

Although the young man in the passage no longer speaks the original language.

For Galindo it would be a risk if Quechua was lost, although he is hopeful of other efforts to relaunch it, such as the support of theses in runa simi. “There must be many like me who try to claim, and not because of chauvinism or because we want to go back to the time of the Incas, but because it is a fundamental right.”

