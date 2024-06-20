Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/19/2024 – 21:41

Geography student and director of the Central Directory of Students (DCE) at the University of Brasília (UnB), Caio Sad, was forcibly removed from the session of the Education Commission of the Federal Senate during the vote for the New Secondary Education, this Wednesday , 19.

“Why can’t students have their say? Why are students being attacked in this commission? This is absurd! Students are being attacked in this commission! We are holding a silent demonstration against the absurdity of this project and we are being attacked”, says Caio when restrained by security guards.

The moment was recorded and published on DCE’s social networks. In the images, it is possible to see Caio being forcibly taken through the corridors of the Senate and out of the session.

Caio protested against the New Secondary Education project, which proposes changes to the workload and curriculum of students in Brazil.

To the Estadão, the director of the DCE says that, together with a group of students, he went to the session to follow the vote. He says they carried posters demonstrating their opposition to the PL.

“We decided to raise the posters in a silent demonstration on this topic. I held up a sign that said: ‘complete repeal of secondary education reform’. At that moment, Senate security arrived taking the poster from our hands, saying that it is not allowed to raise posters in the Senate”, reports Sad.

According to the student, when asked about the reason, the security guards did not explain the ban and asked the protesters to leave.

“We said we were there silently to follow the vote and raised the sign to express our opinion. At that moment, he [os seguranças] He grabbed us by the arm and started to take us out of the room,” he says.

The report contacted the Senate’s press office, but received no response at the time of publishing this content.

During the session, the Education Committee approved the Bill on the reform. The next step is evaluation, with an urgent request, by the House Plenary.