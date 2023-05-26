“Transformers: rise of the beasts” is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. Unlike other installments, the seventh film in the saga is not directed by Michael Bay but Steven Caple Jr. In addition, it will feature a cast of new stars such as Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Domenic di Rosa and Lauren Velez.

The most exciting thing for his Peruvian followers is that the production recorded in locations such as Cusco, Lambayeque, San Martín and Tarapoto. In this sense, the actors and the director shared their experience behind the scenes.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers”: why Magaly Solier refused to act in the film? This is what she said

This is how the director reacted to Peru

https://youtu.be/3275Q6a9yVE

“We filmed on top of Machu Picchu, where it had never been filmed before. How did they do this? It’s crazy,” said the film’s director. “It was magical,” he emphasized of the experience of shooting in the Inca citadel, as well as all the challenges of the environment.

“We had a shaman blessing the film and honoring the Peruvian people. It is a gift and we do not take it lightly,” highlighted the actors who will fight side by side with the Autobots.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers 7” shows off Machu Picchu in the latest trailer: Unicron and battles excite fans

What is “Transformers: rise of the beasts” about?

the seventh film ofTransformerswill take audiences on an adventure back to the 1990s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the ongoing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films in the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side for the viewer, ”director Steven Caple Jr. detailed, previously.

When is “Transformers 7” released?

The seventh installment of “Transformers” is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2023. An unmissable date for fans of the film franchise and the animated series from the 80s.

#Director #quottransformers #7quot #amazed #Machu #Picchu #quotPeru #magical #placequot