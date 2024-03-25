One of the most anticipated productions of the coming years is the live action film of The Legend of Zelda. This film is being produced by Nintendo and Sony. Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have more information about this project. In this way, an interview with its director draws a lot of attention, who has revealed what he hopes to achieve with this feature film.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Wes Ball, the director of the live action film The Legend of Zelda, was questioned about the details related to this tape. Here he revealed that Their intention is to create something fun and magical for fans of the series. This is what he said about it:

“I have an amazing idea. I've been thinking for a long time about how great a Zelda movie would be… I want to fulfill people's greatest wishes. I know this franchise is important to people and I want it to be a real movie. A real movie that can give people a feeling of escapism. One where you want to live in their world. That's what I want to try to create: it has to look like something real. Something serious and cool, but at the same time fun and extravagant.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about the film. The Legend of Zelda. We don't know when it will hit theaters, who will be the actors in charge of bringing Link and the rest of the cast to life, or if this will be an adaptation of a game. However, Ball's statements seem to indicate that Sony and Nintendo will choose to focus on creating an original adventurebut that manages to offer us some of the characteristic elements of the series.

Editor's Note:

Rather than adapting a specific story, the film The Legend of Zelda It has to give us an experience that honors the franchise. Not simple references, but it has to capture the essence that we all love about these games, a job that sounds more complicated than it seems.

Via: GamesRadar+