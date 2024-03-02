Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, stressed the positivity of the decisions of the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration resulting from the Thirteenth Conference of the World Trade Organization, with its conclusion in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Ngozi said after the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration at the conclusion of the thirteenth conference of the World Trade Organization, which was held in the capital, Abu Dhabi: “The decisions were very positive, and the meetings were fruitful and successful.”

Ngozi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration included extending the temporary exemption from some provisions of the Trade Aspects Agreement related to intellectual property rights, to enable developing countries to increase their capabilities to increase their production of vaccines to combat future pandemics, and extending the moratorium on imposing customs duties on electronic commerce until the Ministerial Conference is held. The organization's fourteenth in 2026.

“We were successfully able to close some files after many hours of negotiations and achieved very good results in terms of development for developing and least developed countries,” Ngozi added.

She explained that there are some other files that we have not been able to close at the present time, but we will continue to work on them in our regular meetings held in Geneva.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization expressed her gratitude and thanks to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, adding: “The negotiations were very difficult, but thanks to the UAE’s presidency of the conference, we were able to achieve many successes.”

She pointed to the efforts of the UAE in organizing the exceptional thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, amid exceptional organizational and logistical arrangements that ensured the success of the conference, which brought together more than 164 countries and trade blocs in the ministerial conference under one roof to discuss the future of global trade.

Ngozi pointed out that the countries of East Timor and the Comoros joined the organization after eight years of not including new members, noting that there are 22 countries waiting to join the organization.

She stressed the importance of trade to achieve many priorities such as enhancing growth, expanding economic opportunities, and achieving sustainable development goals.