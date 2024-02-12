His Excellency Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, confirmed during a session within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024 entitled: “Does the future of humanity depend on the agreement on epidemics?”, that the world is still not prepared to face urgent crises, and that the repercussions of the “Covid” pandemic 19″, has not yet been completed, indicating that many provisions of the agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, which was signed in Geneva in 2021, have not yet been implemented by the member states of the World Health Organization..

The climate crisis is a health crisis.

His Excellency drew attention to the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and its pioneering role in giving health a priority within the climate action agenda, during its hosting of the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28At the end of last year, the conference’s final document stated that the climate crisis is primarily a health crisis.

Crisis response.

He said: “I thank the UAE for its logistical support in establishing a general headquarters for the World Health Organization here in the Emirates, which has become a central headquarters for supplying donations and medical equipment during many emergency crises around the world. Last year, we were able to provide 50 million people with medical equipment in 81 countries. Including: Afghanistan, Chad, Fiji, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen and others.“.

He added, “The UAE has played an important role in our response to crises around the world, including the crisis following the war in Gaza, where we have so far been able to supply Gaza with 447 tons of medical supplies, which may be like a drop in the ocean in light of the urgent need among the residents of the Strip.” There are 15 hospitals out of 36 that operate in a very primitive manner in Gaza, in addition to the work of medical personnel in frightening and unsafe conditions. I am also concerned about the recent attack on Rafah, especially since the majority of the population of the Gaza Strip is in Rafah now. Therefore, we demand safe access for humanitarian and medical aid to the medical sector, we demand that Hamas release the detainees, and we continue to demand a ceasefire.“.

Pandemic lessons.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization pointed out that he predicted six years ago that a pandemic would occur in the world, and that the world was not ready for that, and the Covid-19 virus pandemic actually occurred less than two years later, and the world was not ready for that..

He said: “Today I stand before you after the pandemic has passed, and after the world has suffered losses and victims in the millions and many social, economic and health shocks and crises, and despite the fact that we have made some achievements such as progress in monitoring the pandemic and increasing vaccine production in a short period of time and others, the world is still not ready for another coming pandemic.” There are also many lessons learned from the pandemic, but we may forget them, and if we fail to learn from those lessons, the next time will be fatal. The matter is not related to the timing of the next crisis, as much as it is related to the level of preparedness for it.“.

He added: “Many alerts have spread about a disease (X)But in reality, it is not the first time we have heard about this disease or virus, and whether this disease or another, the world will face a new pandemic accompanied by the same challenges it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Member states met in December 2021 in Geneva to respond and confront the pandemic within The International Epidemic Agreement to protect themselves and the members, and to end what the agreement stipulates within a specific time, i.e. May 2024. However, a group of countries was not able to end what was stated in this agreement.“.

Tedros Ghebreyesus explained that the International Epidemic Agreement includes a set of regulations to enhance the world’s ability to defend and confront epidemics from several aspects, including: mono-diseases, providing health care, conducting studies and research, access to vaccines and medical materials, and sharing technologies and information related to the health and medical sector..

He pointed out that “commitment to the epidemic agreement is a commitment to national security for all countries of the world, especially since viruses do not care about the borders on the map between countries, nor the size of the countries’ economies or the strength of their armies, etc. We all share the same DNA and the same planet, and we have no future other than One common future“.

Conspiracy theory.

Regarding the rumors spread about the World Health Organization and its desire to control the world, restrict people’s freedoms, impose a new lockdown on the world, and others, His Excellency Ghebreyesus indicated that they have no connection to reality..

He said: “We will not allow the lies and conspiracy theory gossip to demolish this historical edifice of the organization, especially since our mission in the organization is limited to supporting governments with advice and guidance based on the evidence and evidence that we reach scientifically, but the decisions belong completely to those governments, as we have not We oblige them to wear masks, not to close, or to do anything else.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization concluded his speech by saying: “No to misinformation and lies, and yes to international cooperation, equality and human solidarity, and with regard to the generation that bore the burdens of Covid, we bear full responsibility to protect future generations from any future dangers. Let history write that we stood in the face of this pandemic.” We confronted it.”

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024 witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and sessions. Executive session in the presence of more than 300 ministers.