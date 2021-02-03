Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said nationalism in distributing Covid-19 vaccines harms everyone.

“Despite the increasing number of vaccine options, current manufacturing capacity is meeting little of what is needed in the world,” he said in an article in Foreign Policy magazine.

“Not allowing the majority of the world’s population to be vaccinated will not only lead to the continuation of disease and unnecessary deaths … it will also lead to the emergence of new virus mutations as the spread of Covid-19 continues among the unprotected population,” he added.