The director of the Vakhtangov Theater, Kirill Krok, said that COVID-19 was the cause of death of People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy.

“The reason is coronavirus,” the TV channel quoted him as saying “360”…

Earlier it became known about the death of the artist. Recall that Vasily Lanovoy and his wife were hospitalized on January 2 with coronavirus. On the eve of Lanovoy, he was transferred to intensive care in a serious condition. The media reported that he suffered clinical death.

“Vasily Semyonovich Lanovoy died at the age of 88. We will definitely inform you about the place and time of farewell later, ”the Vakhtangov Theater said on Facebook.

Vasily Lanovoy was born on January 16, 1934 in Moscow. Since 1957 he served at the Vakhtangov Theater. In addition, he has received high state and public awards. So, in December 2020, Lanovoy was awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Moscow”.