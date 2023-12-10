Wael Badran (Dubai)

Sajida Al Shawa, Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Emirates (OCHA), confirmed that COP28 raised the voice of those affected and affected by climate change in conflict and conflict areas for the first time in a conference of the parties, expressing her gratitude to the UAE for the opportunity to significantly represent the humanitarian agenda during the conference. .

Shawa explained that COP28 witnessed two achievements being achieved for the first time ever in climate conferences around the world. The first was dedicating a day to humanitarian affairs, which is the “Day of Relief, Recovery and Peace,” and the second achievement was dedicating a humanitarian wing at COP28 to humanitarian partners. Shawa pointed out the importance of the presence of all humanitarian partners in the COP28 climate conference, explaining that in the previous version, COP27, all economic, social, and other issues were put on the table, but the humanitarian agenda was not represented in a size commensurate with its importance and the size of humanitarian needs, especially in areas affected by disasters and conflicts. , especially those affected by climate change.

She noted that in conflict areas, the focus is usually on human-made disasters resulting from conflicts, but earthquakes, floods, and water and agricultural declines were not given sufficient attention by development institutions in light of their impact on increasing displacement and asylum.

Shawa continued: “At COP28, the humanitarian agenda moved to the forefront of attention, and was given an appropriate space, through the presence of heads of state and international, regional and local organizations, and no less important than that is the presence of the voices of the affected communities,” noting that in previous conferences the affected people were talked about. As for COP28, an entire day was devoted to the humanitarian agenda, which is “Relief, Recovery and Peace Day,” in addition to the humanitarian wing, the management of which falls on the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Shawa expressed her pride that “OCHA” was part of the parties that called for the designation of “Relief, Recovery and Peace” Day, expressing her gratitude to the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidency of COP28, for designating this day, and giving confidence to the “OCHA” office to assume this role.

Al-Shawa, who spoke to Al-Ittihad from the headquarters of the humanitarian wing in the Green Zone at COP28, noted that the office was able to invite 60 humanitarian partners, including international, regional, local and academic organizations, and more than 40 discussion sessions were organized to focus on topics such as displacement, asylum, and access. To resources, children's rights and social and gender-based violence.

She referred to discussing the role of the academic community and the private sector in humanitarian response during conflicts and disputes, especially based on climate change.

Financing window

The Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Emirates revealed the launch of an “emergency” financing window, which allows donor countries to allocate financial resources to cover the response to humanitarian disasters resulting from climate change, explaining that this new window, which is known as the “Emergency Response Fund” (CERF). Funds are allocated directly, according to priorities, in countries affected by climate change, especially children and women.

She pointed out that there is a role for the affected parties in how money is spent in the Humanitarian Response Fund, stressing that one of the lessons learned from COP28 is to give the affected people the opportunity to speak for themselves instead of talking about them, and to include them in the decision-making mechanism and not continue to ignore their voices.

She explained that what distinguishes the “Emergency Response Fund” from others is that it is the first fund related to climate change, and it constitutes a rapid mechanism for providing humanitarian aid in cases of disasters such as floods and others, through a careful analysis of needs, especially in times of emergency that cannot tolerate postponement.

At the level of cooperation with countries and other organizations, Shawa stated that this lies at the heart of OCHA’s work, whose mandate includes coordination with all partners to respond in emergency situations in areas affected by conflicts, and to ensure the comprehensiveness of humanitarian work and that no areas receive aid without others. And ensuring that specific areas need relief.

Extended partnership

She stated that the partnership between OCHA and the UAE in humanitarian work has been going on for a very long time, praising the UAE’s humanitarian vision and efforts, as it is one of the largest aid donor countries in the world.

She pointed to close cooperation with the UAE government, to ensure information sharing, capacity building, access to field areas, and arranging visits to donors, stressing continued work to build new partnerships within the UAE, which will reflect on humanitarian work and provide assistance to those in need around the world.

OCHA works, as Shawwa confirmed, in most conflict zones around the world and places of natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes, commissioned by the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stressing the existence of an accountability mechanism within OCHA through reports proving that the aid provided to those who deserve it is effectively directed. Efficient and in full coordination with all parties.

Technology

She noted that the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance at the present time is the largest ever since World War II, explaining that it is no longer possible to deal with the current crises as we used to deal with them decades ago.

She stated that in light of global transformations, OCHA seeks to harness technology and innovation through ongoing partnerships with the private sector and telecommunications companies to help adopt new technology in order to collect data, early warning, and predict disasters and the direction of displacement movement.

She said: “We had a distinctive experience in the Philippines, through cooperation with telecommunications and airline companies, in order to rescue those missing due to floods and collect information,” adding: We look forward to using technology to save lives and enhance humanitarian work.

Protection of children and women

Shawa also stressed OCHA’s focus on protecting children and women, especially in areas affected by conflict and climate change, noting that one in three women has either been exposed, or is likely to be exposed, to some type of violence in conflict areas.

She also explained that 30 percent of women in those areas work in agriculture, and they are at the forefront of those affected, as in the event of disasters they are not able to access their lands, or obtain the resources necessary to support their families and children, and therefore OCHA attaches great importance to protecting them and protecting them. Vulnerable individuals.

Message to the international community

The Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Emirates, OCHA, concluded her dialogue with the Union, with a message to the international community that humanitarian affairs are not isolated from efforts to combat climate change, reiterating her thanks to the UAE for providing the opportunity to the humanitarian agenda in a large way for the first time in Conference of the Parties.