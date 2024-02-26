













Director of the My Hero Academia anime already knows the end of the series and is very excited









This 2024 Studio Bones celebrates its 25th anniversary, the animation house has made excellent adaptations such as My Hero Academia, Full Metal Alchemist, Soul Eater and in fact, to commemorate his years of career, a completely original project was carried out: Metallic Rouge —a sci-fi anime—, but a documentary was also made in which we can see several of the directors and people in the industry.

Thanks to that, Kenji Nagasaki, the director of the anime series, spoke a little about one of the studio's most prominent and important projects: My Hero Academiaand, as we already know, it is in its final stretch, but it seems that more people than the author know how the epic journey of the heroes will end:

“I have heard from the mangaka — Kohei Horikoshi — how the series will end; It’s interesting, so I’m already excited to see how it will be animated.”

So the director can even begin to work on an imaginary plane about how he will develop the grand finale in his adaptation. He also mentioned how much he enjoys adapting original works and the care he, he knows, goes into:

“The most difficult thing is that I felt that, recreating the manga was not enough. I've always enjoyed original works like Dragon Ball, and had been excited to see how they would be animated. So I am always very careful with how I will apply that emotion and enthusiasm in the adaptation with its sequences”.

Are you ready for the end of My Hero Academia? Because we are closer than you think, currently chapter 415 of the manga adapts the fight between Deku and Shigaraki.

When does My Hero Academia season 7 premiere?

season 7 of My Hero Academia It will premiere in the spring season of 2024. The first chapter of the series will be released on May 4 and the film was announced for summer.

Prior to this, it was reported the launch of four special compilation episodes that will premiere consecutively in the month of April.

My Hero Academia It is one of the most popular shonen that is still broadcast, however, the end is getting closer, what new anime will fill the gap left by Deku and company?

