Oliver Zille was head of the Leipzig Book Fair from 1993 and wrote a success story with it. He has now announced his retirement at the end of the year.

OLiver Zille, the director of the Leipzig Book Fair, is resigning from his position at the end of the year for personal reasons. This was announced by the Leipzig Trade Fair. Zille, born in Leipzig in 1960, has worked for the fair since 1988, as a project manager since 1991 and as head of the book fair and the “Leipzig Reads” reading festival from 1993. Zille managed to establish the fair in the spring alongside the Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place in the autumn. He focused on events that attracted the public and opened the fair to genres such as manga. The annually awarded “Leipzig Book Fair Prize” contributed to the reputation of the event, as did the “Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding” awarded at the start of each year.

Zille, director of the Leipzig Book Fair since 2004, managed to build on the successes of the years up to 2019 again this year after the difficult Corona period in which the fair had to be canceled three times. Nothing is known about his successor.