Maybe right now there is no plan and these are mere probabilities

In an ideal world, both fans and Sony Interactive Entertainment should be thinking about a third of The Last of Us, however, with a console just released, maybe we should think about a new intellectual property.

KindaFunnyPodcast’s Greg Miller posed a very open question to The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann on what established intellectual property he would like to work on now. The answers sound very interesting for what this boss has done so far within Naughty Dog.

Neil Druckmann answered Greg Miller’s question with four very interesting products; Punisher, the Marvel comic; Valve’s Half-Life, which you have named before; Ghost Rider, another comic from the House of Ideas; Hotline Miami, an independent title; and Cowboy Bebop, a very famous anime.

Director of The last of us showed us on his list a couple of games that are already established, two comics from Marvel and an anime much loved by many people who already had a game or was not very successful. Could this be a next clue to what’s next for Naughty dog?

In another post, another user from Twitter he proposed to Neil Druckmann make a game of the Princess mononokeHowever, the TLOU director replied that he would like to make an open world game out of the story of Kiki’s Delivery Service.

And the multiplayer of The Last of Us: Part II?

In what we imagine what could do Neil Druckmann with Naughty dog In the immediate future, it is worth remembering that many fans are looking forward to the multiplayer of The Last of Us: Part II.

So far, the only thing we have available from the multiplayer of The Last of Us: Part II It is a leak that confirms that the development of said project exists, however, it has not finished executing or something is not going well.

Many think that the value of games Naughty dog It is in his solo experiences, however, they are a study that has given us good multiplayer proposals that many users have enjoyed on several occasions.

