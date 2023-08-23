Ghebreyesus wrote on his Twitter account:
- I had a very constructive discussion with His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of COP28, about the serious public health challenges that climate change presents now.
- I commended Dr. Al-Jaber for his leadership and collaboration in using it as a historic moment to take the urgent action needed to address the health impacts of climate change.
- The decision by the UAE to dedicate a day of COP28 to the climate and health crisis is historic, and will provide the attention needed to address this threat of global importance.
