Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Eng. Aisha Al-Abdouli, Director of the Green Development Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed the expansion of the network of “the national platform for monitoring air quality” and that the UAE has witnessed a significant increase in the number of green days for the four main gaseous pollutants (sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ground ozone). And nitrogen dioxide) to 89% during the year 2020, an increase of 8%, compared to 81% of green days in 2019, attributing the reason for the increase to the positive results of the precautionary measures taken by the state to confront the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, such as education and work. Remotely and banning movement on public transport and others.

Aisha Al-Abdouli

In her dialogue with Al-Ittihad, Al-Abdouli stated that based on the results of the Ministry’s monitoring of air quality rates at the state level, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, during the first three months of last year (2020) and the same period of the current year (2021), It has been observed that there is an improvement in the results of air quality in general, as sulfur dioxide emissions witnessed a decrease of approximately 18% compared to the same period last year, and on the other hand, nitrogen dioxide concentrations decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year. This is largely due to the reduction in emissions from the transport sector, as most educational institutions have adopted the distance education system, in addition to the fact that many businesses at the state level have adopted the same system with their employees, which reduces the emissions resulting from this sector and resulting from the movement of individuals to and from Learning institutions, employers, or others.

Air quality monitoring

Al-Abdouli explained that air quality monitoring is carried out through a network of ground monitoring stations distributed throughout the country, and the number of active monitoring stations during 2021 reached (54), and these stations are affiliated to the competent authorities in each emirate, including: the Environment Authority in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, Authority Environment and Natural Reserves, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Fujairah Municipality, in addition to stations belonging to the National Center of Meteorology.

The Director of the Green Development Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicated that the ministry is working on implementing 3 projects related to air quality, the first: preparing an air quality strategy (2021-2031) to be launched during the current year, and the second: preparing the second study to inventory emissions of air pollutants during this The year for a period of two years, and the third: Work to expand the national electronic platform network for monitoring air quality in the UAE, to include the largest number of stations nationwide and to increase coverage.

Projects

And about the details of the projects and the parties involved in their implementation? Aisha Al-Abdouli explained that the first project that the Ministry is working to implement at the present time, in cooperation with the Global Green Growth Institute and partners and relevant authorities at the state level, is to prepare an Air Quality Strategy (2021-2031), which aims to define a course of action in the next phase and draw a road map. To lead and coordinate the efforts of federal and local authorities and the private sector to effectively monitor and manage air quality, and reduce pollution to protect human health and ecosystems, and the strategy includes four axes, namely, outdoor air quality, indoor air quality, ambient noise and odors, and these axes are based on three foundations: Monitoring, management and mitigation, stressing that the ministry aspires to launch the strategy during this year (2021).

She indicated that the second project is the Ministry’s intention, in cooperation with partners in the competent environmental authorities and relevant authorities in the country, during this year for a period of two years to prepare the second study for the inventory of emissions of air pollutants, as the project will focus on studying all sources of its fixed and mobile emissions at the country level, This is in order to provide up-to-date and accurate data on the quantities and sources of emissions.

She indicated that the third project is the Ministry’s endeavor, in cooperation with the National Center of Meteorology, to expand the scope of the national electronic platform network for monitoring air quality in the UAE, to include a greater number of stations nationwide and to achieve several goals, including increasing the geographical area to cover air quality monitoring in the UAE. All Emirates, noting that last September witnessed the launch of the first national air quality platform, in conjunction with the International Day of Air Quality under the slogan “Clean Air for All”. It aims to create a unified central platform that connects stations to monitor the ambient air quality on the ground and displays its quality status in the country, To ensure easy access to information on the status of air quality for all individuals, in addition to making use of this information in multiple sectors such as the health sector and the academic sector, the platform consists of an air quality index, an explanation of color semantics, and a dust prediction model.

Warnings

And about what the UAE is witnessing at the present time in terms of dust and dirt and their role in the low level of air quality? Engineer Aisha Al-Abdouli stated that due to its geographical location, the country is witnessing a number of dust storms, which contribute to increasing the concentration of particulate matter in the air. That is, the country is affected by dust storms coming from outside it, and to ask the groups of society who suffer from allergic diseases and asthma to reduce the practice of activities in the outside air when the concentrations of particulate matter rise, in order to reduce the percentage of exposure and limit the impact of this pollutant on their health.

Future targets

Regarding the air quality priority targets that the environmental policy is based on? She emphasized that this priority reviews the achievements made in accordance with the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and its national agenda to raise air quality levels to 90% by 2021, and confirms the state’s endeavor to raise its internal quality levels in a way that reflects positively on public health. And measurable indicators, including improving air quality to reach 100% according to national borders in 2040, through a wide range of initiatives, programs and projects.