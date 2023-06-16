













According to Gunn and Safran, they made the decision from the first moment they saw Flash. For them Andy showed himself as a visionary director with a great love for the DC universe. So giving him the reins on the new Batman movie was “the only option” for them.

It should be noted that the new Batman tape will have nothing to do with Robert Pattinson’s version. It will be a totally different adventure with its own Bruce Wayne and Robin that will inhabit the new DC universe in the cinema.. Of course, we still don’t know which actors will play them.

So far the new Batman tape does not have a set release date. After all, James Gunn said that with him the tapes would go into production only if the script was ready and good enough. So we will have to wait for them to start writing their story. Have you already gone to see Flash to know what we can expect from this director?

