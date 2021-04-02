Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Amna Al Shehhi, Director of Emiratisation and Job Talent Department at the Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah, revealed the launch of the practical training policy in government agencies to allow students and graduates of universities and educational institutions to practice specialized or public work and activities, noting that there are 120 job opportunities in 15 government agencies for 30 A university major.

She said: The program contributes to job seekers’ acquisition of practical skills and experiences, enhances Emiratisation, supports the involvement and empowerment of national human cadres in the labor market, strengthens the partnership between government agencies and education institutions, and confirms the role of government agencies in contributing to social responsibility to deal with the integration of citizens in the fields of the work.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Amna Al-Shehhi added: The training program launched by the department at an earlier time comes to achieve the strategic goal, promote Emiratisation, and support and involve human cadres in the labor market.

Amna Al Shehhi

Scientific majors

She indicated that the program targets job seekers in various scientific disciplines, in cooperation with government agencies in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, pointing out that the program will work to unify standards and specifications to provide a distinct and integrated training experience for the target groups, and link practical training to the process of mentoring and early recruitment of promising talents.

She added: As well as building a database of national cadres with skills and future career preparations to be used in meeting institutional needs.

She explained that the program targets Emirati university graduates looking for work, national university students who are continuing in their studies, and high school students, in order to achieve integrated benefit between the trainee and the government agency, through the trainee’s acquisition of many of the skills necessary to enter the labor market effectively.

An opportunity to interact

Amna Al Shehhi pointed out to providing an opportunity to interact and benefit from the experiences of employees who have long experience in the field of work, and to provide the opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired during the study and develop the trainee’s understanding of the needs of the labor market and its future prospects, and to benefit from it in determining the educational or professional path.

She emphasized that providing the trainee with important experiences that help in making decisions in the future, creating institutional awareness among students, increasing their awareness of government work, and giving the government agency the opportunity to closely identify the trainee’s capabilities, talents and skills that qualify him for permanent job opportunities.

Citizens apply for jobs

Attracting talent

She stated that the program is a means of attracting distinguished talents and competencies, enhancing the institutional reputation, disseminating the entity’s message and helping to accomplish some institutional work in areas where there is a shortage of functional cadres.

She indicated that the program will contribute to employing the capabilities of the trainees to support the completion of development projects, in support of this policy, as the stages of the program include counting the needs of national cadres for the purpose of training by government agencies in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which reached the number of opportunities available to them 120 opportunities by 15 A government agency for 30 university majors.

10 days

Amna Al-Shehhi said: Subjecting job-seekers to within the required specializations for an advanced qualifying training program to prepare for work that takes 10 days, and includes eight different topics, including: communication, communication, emotional intelligence, creativity and innovation, decision-making and professionalism in the work environment, customer service, personal identity, presentation and presentation skills. .

And she continued: After the training period ends, job seekers are distributed to government departments, according to specializations, to undergo a practical training period that lasts from one to 3 months in order to gain practical experience that can be added from their CVs.