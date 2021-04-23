Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Hanaa Tawara, Director of the Dubai Fertility Center of the Dubai Health Authority, revealed that the center includes the most modern room in terms of its type and technologies for preserving embryos, and it includes a set of advanced containers that accommodate the freezing and preservation of more than 4 thousand human samples, in addition to the embryos, according to the period permitted by law Federal Fertilization, which is up to 5 years, extendable, up to 10 years.

Hanaa Tawara

Hana Tawara said: The center has developed a comprehensive plan after moving to its new building recently, which includes raising the percentage of fertilization operations by 30% by the end of the first quarter of next year, so that 1,300 fertilization procedures will be performed instead of 1,000 annually, indicating that the number of this type of operations continues to expand. In the center in the coming years.

“Providing hotel services to customers is one of the most important priorities and pillars of the center’s new plan, as the customer’s trip will be like a person’s trip inside a five-star hotel,” Tawara added.

And she continued: “The center intends during the coming period to extend the working time for the evening period, and the date for activating this new approach will be determined later, according to many data that are taken before doing so.”

She announced that the Dubai Fertility Center will be the first center in the country in terms of conducting research on human samples through a research unit equipped with the latest technologies and necessary medical devices. The experiments will be conducted according to the highest level of legal legislation, whether global or national.

Expansion plan

The Director of the Dubai Fertility Center stated that the new building of the center includes a unit of research and studies related to human samples, which is the most advanced, which was developed in accordance with the new federal laws and legislations issued at the end of 2019 to allow professionals and medical and technical personnel to expand in the field of medical research in the field of fertilization.

She indicated that the Dubai Fertility Center has raised the pace of its work after moving to its new building last week, which is the newest center of its kind in the region, in the treatment of infertility, research and studies of embryology, and equipped with a set of advanced equipment and smart technologies, on which a group of doctors, specialists and technicians are based. .

She stated that the new center was compatible in its services and integration with the medical assistance law in force in the country, the approved international protocols, the highest standards of privacy, in addition to the latest medical devices and electronic follow-up and control systems in place internationally in the field of dealing with human samples and embryos and storing them according to the highest Specifications.

Tawara reported that the center was designed according to the latest engineering designs that took into account the integration of the internal units of departments, rooms and services, and the center was also distinguished by the level of its equipment – in line with the implementation of the strategy of providing health government services – which was dominated by the character of luxury and comfort, in all facilities in a manner comparable to services Global Health Center as the first governmental center specialized in this field of health.

She emphasized that the center provides high-quality services in all departments, as well as the section for people of determination, as all requirements have been provided according to special standards for this category in all its facilities.

The numbers speak up

She revealed that the Dubai Fertility Center was able to raise the success rate of pregnancy to 67%, surpassing the global rate that does not exceed 45%. Thus, the center achieved hope and happiness for many families at the local and global levels by registering the birth of 5,099 children since the establishment of the center in 1991 until this year.

She said: “The numbers also show that the center receives 14,000 visits from customers annually, and that it managed to treat and follow 24,000 husbands and wives from different continents of the world between 2017-2020, according to the latest statistics.”

She added: “57% of the cases dealt with by the center are citizens, 5% from Gulf countries, 14% from Arab countries, 12% from Asia, 6% from Europe, 3% from Africa, 2% from America, and 1% from Australia and New Zealand ».

She stated that the center includes many services that start from the outpatient clinic, the ultrasound department, operating rooms and recovery rooms equipped with the latest electronic systems during the treatment phase, as well as the latest systems for electronically matching human samples, which were developed in conjunction with the paperless Dubai government. The matching processes are very accurate and strictly confidential.

She emphasized that the center provides the highest levels of privacy and all amenities that await customers, as well as the integration and streamlining of diagnostic, evaluation, treatment and operations procedures, which have strengthened the efforts made to reduce the waiting time.

Residence suites

Hanaa Tawara pointed out that the center includes daily temporary residence suites called “Hope Suites” that contain 12 suites, including two for VIPs and two for people of determination, in addition to other units, all of which are advanced.

She pointed out that all of its rooms were established according to international standards, as they were provided with the latest equipment and smart solutions to ensure high-quality services, in addition to amenities, a distinct healthy climate and an atmosphere of reassurance and optimism, aimed at customer satisfaction and happiness, in addition to the administration department and a group of service facilities. Designated by the center to add more comfort to the customers’ journey.

medical services

As for the outpatient clinics, Hanaa Tawara said that the medical consultation rooms, health status assessment and treatment, were established according to the latest equipment and methods, in addition to other rooms for ultrasound services, which include the best smart technologies for monitoring and following up the treatment phase and the post-pregnancy phase.

She referred to the developed and advanced technologies represented in: the embryo retrieval room, and the embryology laboratory, the most recent of its kind and the first at the state level, by way of a laboratory establishment system, which includes 7 sections dedicated to dealing with great care with human samples, and at the same time compatible with the protocols in force worldwide, She drew attention to the advanced systems in the laboratory that control levels and degrees of climate surrounding human samples and embryos, on which the center relies on increasing the chances of pregnancy and childbearing.

Tohwara announced that the center includes the latest room of its kind and its techniques for preserving embryos, and it includes a set of advanced containers that accommodate the freezing and preservation of more than 4 thousand human samples, in addition to the embryos, in accordance with the period allowed in the Federal Law on Fertilization, which reaches 5 years subject to To be extended, up to 10 years.