Director of Respect LLC Elena Bezrukikh was detained in Krasnoyarsk in connection with the poisoning of schoolchildren. Two days ago, she was put on the wanted list, but on March 17, through her lawyers, she contacted the investigator and came for interrogation, during which she was charged.

As I clarifiesAnd KrasnoyarskMedia, the company “Respect” is engaged in the primary processing and packaging of vegetables for school canteens. The organization is involved in the case of the poisoning of 115 students from 27 schools in the Oktyabrsky and Sovetsky districts of Krasnoyarsk.

A criminal case was initiated under the articles “Production, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products, performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements” and “Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.”

Earlier, charges were brought against the chairman of the production cooperative “Alenushka”. Yersiniosis pathogens were found in the vegetable stores of the cooperative. “Alenushka” is engaged in the cultivation and storage of vegetables.

Investigators interrogated 253 people from among the employees of OOO Respect and Alenushka, representatives of school administrations, the victims, and their parents. More than 130 examinations were appointed, and seven searches were carried out in the homes of the accused.