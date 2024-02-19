Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

Dr. Sobhi Skaik, Director of the Cancer Hospital in Gaza, said that the lives of 10,000 patients in the Gaza Strip have become threatened with death after the only cancer treatment hospital went out of service, noting that thousands of patients, especially children, who were undergoing chemotherapy or drug treatment, have become unable to… Endurance due to scarcity of analgesic medications.

Dr. Sobhi Skaik explained in an interview with Al-Ittihad that the cancer hospital in Gaza was treating about 2,500 patients annually, including children, stressing that a large number of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip were provided with free medical services, treatments, and surgeries by health institutions, describing the current situation as “ “Catastrophic” due to the cessation of treatment for patients who are no longer able to bear the pain of the cancer that is devastating their bodies.

He pointed out that thousands of patients who were undergoing chemotherapy or drug treatment were unable to tolerate it as a result of the scarcity of palliative medications, stressing the fear for the lives of children with cancer patients because they are most at risk of death with the cessation of chemotherapy treatment and sessions, and the rapid development of complications due to the weakness of their bodies and immunity.

Dr. Skaik confirmed that the cancer patient suffers from symptoms and complications, including severe emaciation, constant, fatal pain, disturbed appetite, and severe and continuous bleeding. He added: “With the cessation of treatment and sessions, the death rate among patients becomes much greater.”

He pointed out that the cancer hospital was receiving about 550 patients daily, including 150 chemotherapy patients and 100 patients residing in the hospital to receive treatment. He warned of the danger of the medical staff’s inability to diagnose the disease, as there are no longer available any means of diagnosis, such as biopsies, analyses, endoscopy, tumor markers, etc. , which represents certain death for patients, whether those who have been diagnosed or those who have not yet discovered their infection.

Difficult conditions

The director of the cancer hospital in the Gaza Strip called for the necessity of expediting the discharge of patients to receive treatment abroad as soon as possible, stressing that there are no capabilities available to treat them inside the Strip in light of these difficult circumstances.