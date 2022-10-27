Something that seems to be common in the world of video games is the practice of crunch, which takes away many hours of rest from developers with the aim of delivering the gold phase of a game in a timely manner. Even highly anticipated games like The Callisto Protocol they have suffered from this, and their director regrets it.

In a recent interview with the medium known as reverse, glen schofielddirectly mentioned that he regrets crunching on Striking Distance Studios, with working days of up to 15 hours. He admits that it’s something that just got away with the excitement of creating the video game, but that turned into hours of extra fatigue.

Here is his statement:

The truth is that I screwed up. We are a small team and we behaved very well throughout the development, but in the end I screwed up and we worked more than we should. He got away from us. The social media reaction was educational and I hope it will be a catalyst for change in general. I can tell you this, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen in our next project or any future project.

In the end, The Callisto Protocol will see the light of day on its confirmed date months ago, the December 2. This for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: reverse

Publisher’s note: Fortunately, the crunch issue has been tried to stop, and some other games have suffered from delays for this reason, but it is something that is understood and even appreciated. Well, the crunch has made many good talents give up their studies.