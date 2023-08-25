Dhe director of the British Museum and German art historian Hartwig Fischer is stepping down with immediate effect in light of the recent series of thefts in the house. This was announced by the London institution. The German actually only wanted to give up his post next year.

Over the past few days, he has reviewed in detail the events surrounding the thefts at the British Museum and the investigation into them, he said in a statement. It is evident that the museum has not responded to the warnings in 2021 and to the issue that has now fully surfaced as comprehensively as it should have. “Responsibility for this failure must ultimately lie with the director,” said Fischer, according to the announcement.

Several historical objects had disappeared from the British Museum, including gold jewelry and coins, silver necklaces, and jewels made of semi-precious stones and glass. Some of the objects are said to date back to the 15th century BC. A total of more than 1000 objects are said to be affected by the series of thefts.

A former employee who was fired in connection with the incidents is suspected and legal action has been taken against him. According to media reports, well over 1,000 objects have been stolen over a period of several years. In addition, there are said to have been indications as early as 2021 – for example that objects from the museum were offered for sale on an online auction platform. However, the instructions were ignored.







The museum at London attracts millions of people every year and holds important cultural treasures.