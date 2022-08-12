Without a doubt, one of the films that most delighted horror fans during these months of the year is The Black Phone, a film that returns to the classic style of the genre but going one step further. The magic behind it all was thanks to Scott Derricksondirector who comes from acclaimed films such as the first Dr Strange, Sinister and some more.

Given the success of his latest work, the filmmaker has been constantly asked if there will be some kind of sequel or similar, questions that became more frequent after his declaration of being interested in one more part. Thus, he recently mentioned that he is already in talks to make it a reality, which are on a very good path.

Here their comments:

There is already a lot of talk, a lot of pressure. I mean, the movie cost $18 million and will ultimately probably make $160-170 million worldwide. So they want another. Of course, they must.

This is the synopsis of The Black Phone:

Finney, a shy but intelligent 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where yelling is useless. When an unplugged phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re hell-bent on making sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

