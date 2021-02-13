Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, Director of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex in the Emirate of Sharjah, confirmed that the launch of the project was a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the Emirate of Sharjah as the capital of education, scientific research and innovation. The complex aims to provide an appropriate environment for creativity and innovation by creating an attractive and sustainable complex with infrastructure and services, supporting, encouraging and developing the innovation system to raise the country’s position as a global destination in the fields of research and technology, and providing the appropriate environment to encourage technological and technical investment in the Middle East, by providing services High-quality logistics at reasonable costs, supporting and developing technological and research content by activating local innovation, encouraging innovators and supporting them in establishing their own companies, supporting and promoting innovation and encouraging research ideas that are transferable into tangible products that are utilized to provide high-quality scientific analyzes, research and insights and market them globally.

Mohammed Al Mahmoudi

He indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that the complex was designed according to the best practices and the highest international standards used in building technology parks, and focuses on several axes, including water technology, environmental technology, renewable energy, transportation technology, information technology, industrial design and architecture. It works to support the national industries that fall under these axes.

Al-Mahmoudi explained that the role of the Academy lies in linking the efforts of the private sector institutions, governmental bodies and academic institutions to support applied scientific and technological research to carry out investment activities, support the state’s orientations towards a knowledge economy, and the development and incubation of talent and manpower working in areas related to vital areas that would improve the quality of Life and encouraging all sectors to develop and innovate.

He said: The Academy’s support for scientific research makes it a haven for international research companies, researchers and innovators from students, academics and university graduates. It provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation to raise the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a global destination in the fields of research and technology to support the emirate’s orientations towards a knowledge economy, by supporting, encouraging and developing the innovation system, and supporting scientific, applied and technological research to carry out investment activities.

He said: “What distinguishes the complex is its presence in an integrated and comprehensive university city, as there are several universities in this university city, which include more than 46 thousand students, and there are also more than 2000 academics with a doctoral degree, as the complex cooperates with bodies and institutions Many research studies in the field of innovation, and many experiments have been applied with international scientific, academic and research bodies and institutions at the level of the world, and thus the complex will become distinguished in scientific research at the level of the region during the next few years. He continued: “The Academy seeks to build regional relations, as there are many global cooperation agreements in the fields of joint research and development, to reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the need for cooperation, coordination and unification of efforts with all academic and research institutions in the region and the world. To enhance investment in the innovative sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and to enhance the emirate’s role as a global destination in the fields of research, technology and innovation, and this comes through setting plans and launching initiatives that will achieve this vision.

On the most important projects adopted by the complex, he said: We have begun to develop a clear strategy to develop the industrial system and work to develop smart factories that depend on modern technologies to simulate the fourth industrial revolution, which describes the state of the industry in our current era by integrating digital technologies with industry in a number of fields, to impose Advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, and more are present in the modern industrial system. He said: We focus on several axes, including, water technology, environmental technology, renewable energy, transportation technology, information technology, industrial design and architecture, and everything that works to support national industries that fall under these axes, and the complex hosts a number of promising research projects and investments. Among them is the transportation project that Skyway is undertaking by developing a funicular system, and Skyway is a pioneering transport company for future transportation technologies, and this project represents one of the largest centers of innovation in the field of transport and logistics in the world. The complex adopts all research and innovation aimed at harnessing technology in strengthening the agricultural sector, and we have strategic partnerships with specialized research institutions in order to develop advanced technologies to support agricultural production.

A pioneering platform

He added: “The Sharjah Innovation Park is a leading local platform to promote innovation practices among students and graduates in the Emirate of Sharjah, motivate innovators to benefit from an environment that helps them innovate, and provides them with all capabilities to develop and refine their skills and enter the world of entrepreneurship from its widest gates. Whereas, the Academy cooperates with many research bodies and institutions in the field of innovation, and many experiences have been applied with international scientific, academic and research bodies and institutions all over the world. Thus, the complex will become distinguished in scientific research at the regional level during the next few years, through applied research projects on the ground through a strong partnership relationship between the faculty, students and private companies, and among these examples there are many projects that have been implemented in the complex, including the construction of houses “3D printing” technology in the complex, and we aspire to create similar projects in the transportation sector and the telecommunications sector, through fruitful cooperation between students and this type of company. We strive to make this complex a haven for companies. “