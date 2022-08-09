Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, said that the government communication process, which began ten years ago, began with an ambitious idea and a deep belief in the importance of consolidating the relationship between the public and government institutions in the country, and for government communication to become a cumulative and advanced scientific approach in the region in general.

Alai added, on the occasion of the upcoming launch of the International Forum for Government Communication in next September..Over the past ten years, we have succeeded in achieving many of the interim goals that we set in pursuit of our strategic goal, as the concept of government communication has spread and institutions are competing with each other for the best performance in communication, as we can see. Each year in the files submitted to the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

He continued: In order to turn these achievements into a base on which to build the next phase and the new level of government communication, we used to share our assessment stance from time to time to put our hands on the elements of strength, identify the gaps and work to overcome them.

He added: From the outset, we have set a strategic goal, which is to support endeavors towards reaching an integrated system of government communication that brings together official and private institutions in a single cultural framework that is embodied in consensus on the vision on issues and public interests, whether cultural, economic, developmental, social and national, so that the targeted messages are For the local, regional and global audience unified in their general framework and not far from each other or contradictory.

He asked..and now, after ten years, what has been achieved from our list of goals and ambitions, and where are we from our strategic goal, and he said..soon we will know the answer and on the basis of the opinion of our audience, which we eagerly await, we will have many programs and initiatives that respond to it.