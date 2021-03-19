Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Gregoire Profoot, Director of Service Provision at Alef Education, explained that improving the infrastructure of public schools is at the forefront of the company’s priorities. Therefore, the focus at the present time is on improving the bandwidth in the schools ’digital infrastructure, while implementing solutions to ensure user confidentiality and data privacy.

He said, “The company will work to plan for the students ‘return to schools, which means being able to manage the huge data traffic that will increase automatically, and to conduct experiments that ensure that the implemented solutions will meet the students’ need to connect to the school network.”

Provott said in an interview with “Al-Ittihad” that when schools switched to the remote education model, with the outbreak of the epidemic, it was necessary to improve the digital infrastructure and provide e-learning systems to ensure the smoothness of the new educational process. Over the past year, operators have realized the importance of continuously developing digital infrastructure, and the need to keep pace with the education expectations of this generation and future generations. It was clear that we could only achieve this through innovative technologies.

Since artificial intelligence is the basis of the “Alef platform”, this technology is being harnessed to meet the requirements of the educational process today, and to enhance the ability to develop and keep pace with changes in order to achieve the desired educational results in the future. Thanks to its partnership with Dell Technology, Alef Education is able to take a pioneering position in the digital education system and establish innovative standards that leave a strong footprint in the education sector.

“Working with Dell has provided the opportunity to provide services at a lower cost and more speed. It also enabled cost reduction due to the improved operational efficiency it provides to the implemented schools, and the better use of school infrastructure, which increased the frequency of data transfer, and facilitated the process of providing services and monitoring system.

In a quick look at the number of beneficiaries of Alef for Education solutions, he said that the new digital system has been deployed in more than 196 schools, benefiting more than 54,000 students in the UAE, as schools need a technological infrastructure capable of handling Quickly with the massive amount of data it generates to deliver engaging and personalized content that motivates students and teachers to perform better. That is why the current infrastructure provided by the Ministry of Education had to be employed in schools while improving data traffic.

Here comes the role of the solutions provided by Dell Technology, which enabled Alef Education to evolve and adapt to business needs and technological acceleration.

As for simulating the functions of the virtual network, there was an ability to quickly adapt to the continuous development of networks, which includes important applications such as the Alef digital platform. These solutions also contributed to improving the availability levels of the Alef platform by rapidly improving network capacity.

In terms of data privacy, which is a top priority for Alef Education, the solutions used to operate the Alef platform and other important school applications over broadband with complete confidentiality, ensure that we and our users have the highest levels of security. Alef Education has also been keen to use computers that provide the highest levels of reliability within the required performance standards, and the most important thing is access to technical support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is something that the education sector greatly needs.

As for the content provided by Alef Education, he said: The content on the Alef platform was carefully developed by experts specializing in education and technology, and was presented in a way that enables students to comprehend lessons more to help them achieve their educational goals.

The lessons focus on six main materials that are compatible with the curricula of the Ministry of Education, which are presented in a variety of ways and methods, including videos, activities and games, to make them more attractive and encourage students to interact.

One of the most important features of this platform is that, with the help of artificial intelligence, it provides an individualized learning experience for students, meaning that they can learn at the speed that suits them anytime and anywhere. The “Alef” platform gives students the freedom to choose their preferred method of learning. It provides students of all levels with educational challenges and tools that motivate them to achieve positive results.

Profoot pointed out that Alef Education is designing the entire educational program and content in line with the various curricula and evaluation criteria, including the outputs of the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and in the countries of the world in which the Alef platform provides its educational services.

Educators create high-quality content that emphasizes accuracy and objectivity, takes into account not raising any cultural sensitivity and selects appropriate challenging levels. The content is developed with desired results in mind, so that students can develop their skills and achieve significant milestones by the end of the school year. Meanwhile, it provides teachers with the guidance needed to obtain the desired answers backed by interactive evidence and information.

Regarding the development plan for the next stage, he said: “Alef Education” is committed to providing an interactive learning experience that is suitable for students of today and the future. Technology is an important factor in the mechanism of action, as it is a way to change the entire education landscape, from kindergarten to the end of secondary and higher education, not only in the United Arab Emirates, but also at the international level.

Part of this vision is based on the continuous improvement of the technologies used and the digital platform, in order to meet the changing needs and requirements of all stakeholders over the years, from students, teachers and school administrators to students’ parents.

The Alef platform has made major changes in the educational experience, and the goal is to continue developing the systems used for the better, and to continue to make effective contributions that enhance the performance of students and teachers. Improving the school infrastructure is at the forefront of the company’s priorities, so the focus at the moment is on improving the bandwidth in the schools’ digital infrastructure.

As for how to measure students ’performance remotely, he said:“ The evaluations are based on the best standards of skill proficiency, and the most important thing that the platform offers is personalized individual learning so that more difficult topics and lessons can be presented to the most proficient students, while students who suffer difficulties benefit from learning the same topics. Or concepts, from challenges that suit their educational level.

To date, reviews and opinions on the platform have been very encouraging, with teachers reporting improved student learning outcomes. Although the platform is designed to help master skills and improve performance, this is only one aspect of changing the education system. The Alef platform was an essential tool in empowering teachers and enhancing their ability to supervise and train their students, armed with data and science, so that they could provide whatever suits their students during their educational journey. ”

As for the challenges facing the company, he said: “Since schools have not yet resumed traditional education, the company has not faced any problem until today. Nevertheless, Alef for Education will plan for the return of students and conduct experiments to ensure that the implemented solutions will meet the students’ need to connect to the school network. The Dell EMC solution is engineered to handle this volume of data transmission while proactively managing bandwidth consumption to avoid any lag. In addition, the intelligent routing feature helps to efficiently organize the traffic according to the platform we need to access.

Another challenge was managing schools remotely. Therefore, Alef Education uses digital dashboards that enable the efficient performance of administrative tasks, and ensure the availability of data and records with the click of a button.